There was once a time when I was a big ol' Android and Windows fan, but in recent years a new found familiarity with Apple devices has pulled me into Cupertino's grip. However, Apple devices are far from cheap; unless you're shopping Prime day...

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Thanks to an extended take on Amazon Prime Day this year, there's a great opportunity to get some of the best Apple devices for less, including the brilliant MacBook Air, and a personal favorite of mine the iPad mini.

So I'll keep this short and say below you'll find deals on iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, the Apple Watch and more in the US and UK. And if you see a deal you like jump on it, as I suspect as we enter the third day of Prime Day these deals will start to run out.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in the US

The US is awash with Apple deals, to the extent that a British citizen like myself is jealous. My picks from below would be the standard iPad, MacBook Air M4 and the AirPods Pro 2. But if Amazon is sold out of anything you're after to check out our anti-Prime Day sales hub for extra deals.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $429.99 at Amazon Apple's pricey and powerful AirPods Max are $120 off at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The luxurious over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm) GPS: was $429 now $309.99 at Amazon It's not quite back to its lowest price, but this Apple Watch Prime Day deal is still better value than its Black Friday listing from last year. The Series 10 model is a significant upgrade and is definitely one worth investing in if you're still using an Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $379 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $120 discount brings the iPad mini down to its lowest-ever price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $479 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Apple MacBook Pro (2024, M4): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon Apple's latest M4 chip is incredibly performant and marries perfectly with macOS and Apple Intelligence. I've highlighted what I believe to be the sweet spot, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, but you can upgrade both specs for a reasonable price bump (those models are also on sale). This is a fantastic laptop if you're a creative heading back to school in a few months, and it even comes with some decent gaming prowess for your downtime leisure. Combine that with the Liquid Retina display that never misses and you have an all-around all-star for $170 off during Prime Day.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,249 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $499 at Amazon The Apple Mac mini M4 is the perfect macOS-based device for anyone who doesn’t require portability. The device is just five by five inches in size so it takes up hardly any room. It’s packed with great hardware with the M4 chip offering fantastic performance which can even handle some light gaming. It’s ideal for working from home – you simply need to hook up a monitor or TV. You'll need to check the 'Coupon' box to apply the full discount.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals in the UK

Props to Amazon UK, there's a good deal of iPhone deals compared to the US. I'm an iPhone 16 Pro Max user so that gets my recommendation, though I don't think you can really go wrong with any iPhone these days. And for more deals, do check out our live coverage of the best Prime Day deals at Amazon UK.

Apple iPad A16: was £329 now £284 at Amazon If you want to go for the modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet, then this iPad A16 is at its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model and the top pick in our best iPad guide. It boasts a gorgeous Liquid Retina display, a new A16 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Save 14% Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4: was £1,399 now £1,207 at Amazon Powered by the M4 chip, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch provides just about everything you need for your daily activities. Whether you're working on multiple tasks simultaneously, gaming, or simply enjoying your favorite content, there's more than enough here to warrant its price, and the £1,207 sale makes a purchase much more tempting.

Apple MacBook Pro (2024, M4): was £1,599 now £1,429.27 at Amazon The MacBook Pro's M4 processor brings impressive performance to the table, and it does so without breaking a sweat. At 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you've got the storage and performance you need to tackle creative tasks, tear through everyday browsing, and even dip your toes into the world of Mac gaming.

Save 12% Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was £2,499 now £2,199.97 at Amazon Alleviate worries of a slow system, using Apple's MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024), with a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU ready to challenge all intensive tasks you throw at it. With 24GB of unified memory, you can enjoy a wide range of games and prepare for more titles coming to Apple's growing game library.

Apple Mac mini M4: was £599 now £499 at Amazon For just under £500, this is an absolutely brilliant deal, and one of the best sellers on Amazon for a reason. You'll simply not find a better compact PC for the price, and it's a brilliant way of getting into the Mac ecosystem without having to pay loads of money.

Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £113 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's latest AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for a record-low price of £113 at Amazon for Prime Day. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalised spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with active noise cancellation is also reduced to £149 – another new lowest-ever price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal matches the record-low and it's the best price you can find right now.

Apple AirTag 4-pack: was £119 now £84 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is one of Amazon's top-selling tech gadgets and it's easy to see why. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, this handy gadget can help you keep tabs on anything you don't want to lose. If you use an iPhone, then this is the perfect accessory - plus, the 4-pack is currently sitting at a record-low price thanks to Prime Day today.

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £698 at Amazon Amazon has knocked over £100 off the price of the standard iPhone 16 ahead of Prime Day. We consider Apple's latest base model to be the best iPhone for most people in 2025 due to its compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: was £899 now £799 at Amazon Amazon has also knocked £100 off the price of the larger iPhone 16 Plus, in all colors and storage configurations. We'd recommend opting for this 6.7-inch model if battery life is your number one priority. The 16 Pro Max offers comparable endurance, but as a value proposition, the 16 Plus has it beat.

iPhone 16 Pro: was £999 now £899 at Amazon If you're a keen mobile photographer and want the fast (read: 120Hz) scrolling experience that Apple's ProMotion technology provides, the iPhone 16 Pro is the model to go for. We've seen this model drop as low as £829 before, but £899 is still a great Prime Day deal on one of the best phones money can buy.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: was £1,199 now £1,098 at Amazon The iPhone 16 Pro Max takes everything that's great about the iPhone 16 Pro and supersizes it. You'll get a bigger screen and a larger, slightly longer-lasting battery, so if you want the very best of Apple's smartphone technology, this is the model to go for. Again, we've seen the Pro Max drop as low as £1,029 before, but £1,098 is still an eye-catching Prime Day deal.

Apple iPhone 16e: was £699 now £594 at Amazon The iPhone 16e made waves when it replaced the iPhone SE as Apple's cheapest handset, and though it's settled into Apple's lineup, it's still a mixed bag of hardware power. It's got the A18 chip, which is the most powerful chipset you'll find at this price, as well as Apple Intelligence support, but a 60Hz notched display and only a single camera. Still, if you want a current-year iPhone on a budget, this deal brings the price of the 256GB model down to a new record-low £594.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK