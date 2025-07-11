Prime Day Apple deals are ending soon - shop record-low prices that you won't see again until Black Friday

This year's Prime Day Apple deals are better than ever before, and I'm not exaggerating. You can find new record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, AirTags, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch, with prices starting at $19.99.



The catch is that Amazon Prime Day ends at Midnight, which means today is your last day to score a bargain before Black Friday. That's how good today's Prime Day Apple deals are - I don't expect to see prices like this until the next big holiday sale event, which is November's Black Friday deals event.



So just how good are today's deals? Amazon has the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $89, and if you want noise cancellation, you can get the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for an incredible price of $149.



Prime Day iPad deals have also been excellent, with case in point being Apple's 10.9-inch iPad on sale for $279 and the small but mighty iPad mini on sale for $379.



If you're looking for a smartwatch, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for $279, its lowest price ever, and you can get the powerful MacBook Air M4 on sale for $849.



To reiterate, all of the Prime Day Apple deals listed below are record-low prices, guaranteed to expire at Midnight, which means you have hours left to snag a bargain.

Today's best Prime Day Apple deals still available

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $119 at Amazon Amazon is also offering the all-new AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation for $119, marking a new record-low price and an incredible deal on Apple earbuds with ANC. It's only $30 more than the deal above, so if noise cancellation is essential for you, then you should grab this deal before it sells out.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's Prime Day deal is another record-low price.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price for Amazon Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $279 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $379 at Amazon There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip delivers an incredible level of power, complemented by an 8.3-inch display that looks stunningly beautiful. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $120 discount brings the iPad mini down to its lowest-ever price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $479 at Amazon Apple's latest iPad Air is $130 off, bringing the price down to a new record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,232 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

Shop more of Amazon's best Prime Day deals

