Memorial Day is actually a great time to grab deals on Apple products, and while we have a comprehensive list of hand-picked Memorial Day sales, I've gone and picked out what I think are bargain Apple deals.

As a bit of an Apple convert in recent years - I'm writing this on a MacBook Air with an iPhone 16 Pro Max within reach - I'm well placed to flag devices from the Cupertino crew that I think are worth your consideration. Case in point my favorite tablet, the iPad mini is on sale at Amazon for $399 (was $499) right now.

So let's get into it; below are the Memorial Day Apple deals I recommend and buy myself.

Today’s best Memorial Day Apple deals

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $499 now $399 at Amazon Apple's iPad mini is basically the best you can get when it comes to a compact tablet. The A17 Pro chip provides a superb level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon This is another incredible Memorial Day deal from Amazon – Apple's latest entry-level tablet on sale for its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025): was $899 now $826 at Amazon Not the biggest discount, but a saving of $73 isn't bad at all on a iPad Air with an M3 chip and 256GB of storage space. Plus you get a sharp Liquid Retina display, 12MP front and back cameras, 128GB of storage at a minimum, and Apple Intelligence compatibility for all the fancy new AI features.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart Apple's cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air M1, is in stock and on sale for just $649 for Memorial Day. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you want a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849.99 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the latest MacBook Air for an incredible price of $849.99 when you apply the additional coupon at checkout. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful and power-efficient and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,199 now $1,079 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now got a nice little discount Amazon. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Apple Watch SE 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon The return of an $80 discount brings this Apple Watch down to $169 – that's the lowest price this year and just $20 more than the Black Friday deal. It might be Apple's budget-friendly wearable, but it still looks great and has all the essential functions you need in a slick Apple design. For the price, you can enjoy fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and car-crash detection all on your wrist.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.