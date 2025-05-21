My favorite iPad is back down to a record-low price at Amazon's Memorial Day sale
Don't delay! Go grab this iPad mini deal
You don't have to wait for Memorial Day itself to score a great deal, thanks to Amazon's Memorial Day sale, which launched earlier this week. Case in point: you can grab the latest iPad mini on sale at Amazon for $399 (was $499) right now.
• See the full Amazon Memorial Day sale
With $100 off its original price, this means the smallest yet surprisingly capable tablet in Apple's iPad family is back to its lowest-ever price. With that neat saving, I can heartily recommend the iPad mini as it's a fantastic little device.
Today’s best Memorial Day iPad deal
Apple's iPad mini is basically the best you can get when it comes to a compact tablet. The A17 Pro chip provides a superb level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
As you'll see in our iPad mini A17 Pro review, the small tablet offers a lot despite its compact size, with plenty of power, a decently punchy display and a solid battery life. And I can attest to a lot of that being an iPad mini user myself.
I love how it can slip into a jacket pocket and becomes a great travel companion, be if for taking notes at events, reading ebooks while on a train or plane, or watching Netflix while sprawled on a a hotel bed.
At full price, it's a great tablet, but with $100 off it's even better. And that money can be used to buy a suite of premium apps, or sign up to Apple Arcade, which offers a slew of original games that are great on tablets.
Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets.
