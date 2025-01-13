My favorite iPad is down to its lowest-ever price again at Best Buy

For those who prefer portability without scrimping on power, you can buy the Apple iPad mini (A17) at Best Buy for $399 (was $499). This $100 saving drops the latest iPad mini back to its lowest price since it launched in late 2024 and it’s one tablet deal that has me tempted to upgrade.

The latest Apple iPad mini has a considerable performance boost with the introduction of the A17 Pro chip, which has also been used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max range.

The previous iPad mini was starting to fall behind in performance but still had an ideal design in many other ways that I loved. This tablet retains its super portable nature with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, some convenient cameras and support for Apple accessories, all while being powerful for the size and price.

Today's best Apple iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini (A17): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The tablet for anyone dodging devices that feel more like laptop replacements, the Apple iPad mini (A17) still packs a punch. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen looks gorgeous with P3 wide color support and True Tone, while its speed means you can play games easily as well as be productive on the move. It’s perfect if you don’t want to hold anything too heavy and is a great buy at this record-low price.

In our Apple iPad mini (A17) review, we described it as “a premium mini tablet experience that still captivates” thanks to it being “small and powerful”. It has an excellent build and a lovely screen with the only true criticism being that it’s a touch on the pricey side. Something less of an issue while it’s discounted.

Featuring among the best iPads as well as the best tablets overall, the Apple iPad mini (A17)’s strongest point is how portable it is. I’ve used the previous iPad mini extensively and I’m tempted to opt for the performance boost that this one provides.

There are, of course, other iPad deals around if you want the extra oomph of the iPad Pro but it won’t be as portable. You may wish to take a look at the iPad Air deals going on too if you want something that bridges the gap between iPad mini and iPad Pro.