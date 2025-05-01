Apple's latest budget iPad just dropped to its lowest price yet

Amazon is currently hosting a massive Apple sale with price drops on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more. It's not just its old stock, either. Even the brand-new Apple iPad A16 is on sale for $299 (was $349).

The iPad A16 just launched last month. Apple has offered various pre-order deals and a handful of price cuts since then, but the tablet has never been as low as this. The cheapest model is $299 for 128GB with just WiFi. However, it's $50 off for all iPad configurations.

So, if you've been meaning to get an affordable tablet packed with value or upgrade an older iPad, this is one of the better times to do it.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple iPad Air A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon The Apple iPad A16 is the latest flagship iPad and the cheapest one in the current generation. The biggest difference between the iPad A16 and its predecessor is its speedier A16 processor and option for storage up to 512GB – all for the same price as the A14. Well, with this price cut, it's technically cheaper than the iPad A14. Right now, you can get the iPad A16 for $50 off for all of its configurations. Its cheapest model comes with 128GB and just Wi-Fi support for $299, the lowest price we've seen for this iPad so far.

TechRadar rated the iPad A16's predecessor, the 2022 iPad equipped with the A14 chip, the best iPad for most people. We haven't had the chance to review the iPad A16 yet, but based on its specs and our past hands-on experience, it's likely to replace the previous model in our best iPads.

While the iPad isn't as powerful as the iPad Air and Pro, it offers enough performance for most general day-to-day uses. The only reason to consider a pricier iPad would be if you plan on turning it into a workstation for school or work, or heavily using demanding applications like photo-editing tools and mobile games.

The iPad A16 is currently Apple's cheapest tablet of its generation. If even an iPad is too extravagant for your needs, I'd recommend checking out another one of our best cheap tablets instead.