I'm a tablet deal-hunting expert – I'd buy this 10.9 iPad at $299 ahead of Prime Day
Ideal for vacationing or getting ready for going back to school
I've been an iPad user for years, and while the iPad mini is my tablet of choice, it's hard to deny that the standard iPad is still a fantastic choice for anyone. And it's even easier to recommend, as now the iPad 11-inch is on sale at Amazon for $299 (was $349) ahead of this year's Prime Day sale.
That matches the lowest ever price we've seen the iPad drop to in its blue, pink, and silver colors. And I reckon that makes it a no-brainer buy for anyone who's looking to get into the world of iPadOS, or wants a really good device for entertainment and email while on vacation; I love sipping a cool drink while lounging back with my iPad and perusing the online world.
And if you have children going back to school or away to college, then I think the standard iPad makes a great device for work and play, especially at a discounted price.
Today's best iPad deal ahead of Prime Day
You can pick up the latest Apple iPad 11 for just $299 at Amazon today, if you're cool with getting the blue, pink, and silver colors, that is. With the latest A16 chip, the iPad 11 is a fantastic choice for browsing, streaming content, and even the occasional light gaming session.
Refreshed this year, the latest standard iPad makes for one of the best tablets you can buy today.
With a decently powerful A16 chipset and an attractive 11-inch Retina display, it's great for media consumption, whether you're streaming a movie, browsing the web, or reading an ebook.
It's also got enough power to run most of the latest mobile games without breaking a silicon sweat; I'd personally recommend taking Apple Arcade for a spin, as that's got a lot of unique titles in it.
For work, the standard iPad makes for a useful note-taking device, and for getting emails and documents written up when there's just no space for a laptop. I think for college students, the standard iPad would make for a great device; I just wish I had one when I was at university.
In short, I think the $299 price for the 2025 iPad is a decent bargain, one you should consider if you're in the market for a new tablet or simply want an updated iPad.
More iPad deals
