I've been an iPad user for years, and while the iPad mini is my tablet of choice, it's hard to deny that the standard iPad is still a fantastic choice for anyone. And it's even easier to recommend, as now the iPad 11-inch is on sale at Amazon for $299 (was $349) ahead of this year's Prime Day sale.

That matches the lowest ever price we've seen the iPad drop to in its blue, pink, and silver colors. And I reckon that makes it a no-brainer buy for anyone who's looking to get into the world of iPadOS, or wants a really good device for entertainment and email while on vacation; I love sipping a cool drink while lounging back with my iPad and perusing the online world.

And if you have children going back to school or away to college, then I think the standard iPad makes a great device for work and play, especially at a discounted price.

Refreshed this year, the latest standard iPad makes for one of the best tablets you can buy today.

With a decently powerful A16 chipset and an attractive 11-inch Retina display, it's great for media consumption, whether you're streaming a movie, browsing the web, or reading an ebook.

It's also got enough power to run most of the latest mobile games without breaking a silicon sweat; I'd personally recommend taking Apple Arcade for a spin, as that's got a lot of unique titles in it.

For work, the standard iPad makes for a useful note-taking device, and for getting emails and documents written up when there's just no space for a laptop. I think for college students, the standard iPad would make for a great device; I just wish I had one when I was at university.

In short, I think the $299 price for the 2025 iPad is a decent bargain, one you should consider if you're in the market for a new tablet or simply want an updated iPad.

