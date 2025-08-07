Google has a new AI coding agent - and it's now free for everyone to use

Google's latest AI coding agent, Jules, is now generally available to all

Jules offers a free tier and two paid options with higher limits

Gemini 2.5 Pro produces high-quality code outputs

Google has announced the general availability of its latest AI coding agent, Jules.

Initially revealed in December 2024 as a Google Labs project, Jules has now launched as an offering to paying customers, but limited free access is also confirmed.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Google stated its decision to use Gemini 2.5 Pro would lead to "higher-quality code outputs."

Google makes Jules generally available

Designed for asynchronous operation, Jules can work in the background without user supervision, making it a considerable improvement over previous generative AI examples of coding assistants. Supporting multimodal inputs and outputs, Jules promises to write, test and improve code while simultaneously visualizing results for its users.

Google hopes its new AI agent will not only be a valuable tool for developers, but also website designers and enterprise workers who don't have sufficient coding experience.

During the beta phase, users already used Jules to submit hundreds of thousands of tasks, with more than 140,000 code improvements shared publicly.

Now that Google's confident Jules works, general availability lands with a new streamlined user interface, new capabilities based on user feedback and bug fixes.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although the free plan gets the same Gemini 2.5 Pro backing as the higher-tier options, it's limited to 15 daily tasks and three concurrent tasks.

Pro ($124.99/month) adds support for up to 100 daily tasks and 15 concurrent tasks, as well as "higher access to the latest models, starting with Gemini 2.5 Pro," suggesting it is likely to get model improvements before the free tier.

Ultra ($199.99/month) gets priority access to those latest models, plus 300 daily tasks and 60 concurrent tasks.