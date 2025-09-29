Claude Sonnet 4.5 is now available

Anthropic announced the launch today alongside improvements to other existing products

Claude Code now has checkpoints and you can create files directly from within Claude's chatbot

Anthropic has released Claude Sonnet 4.5, the next generation of its incredibly popular AI model.

The company is calling Sonnet 4.5 "the best coding model in the world" and claims it's the "strongest model for building complex agents" and for "using computers."

The new upgrade to Claude launches alongside other upgrades to Anthropic's most popular products, including checkpoints for Claude Code so you can save your progress and roll back to previous states, as well as code execution and file creation for spreadsheets, slides, and documents from within your conversation. These capabilities will be available on all paid plans.

Alongside these big announcements, Anthropic also confirmed that Claude for Google Chrome will become available to everyone who had previously joined the waitlist.

Anthropic says Sonnet 4.5 is the company's "most aligned model yet" and claims the new upgrade will "substantially improve the model’s behavior, reducing concerning behaviors like sycophancy, deception, power-seeking, and the tendency to encourage delusional thinking."

Claude Sonnet 4.5 is available today, and prices remain the same per million tokens as the previous model Sonnet 4.

(Image credit: Anthropic)

A huge leap forward

(Image credit: Anthropic)

OpenAI's latest study shows Claude Sonnet 4.1 beats GPT-5, Gemini, and Grok in real-world job tasks. Now Anthropic says Sonnet 4.5 shows "clear progress" over its predecessor, and not only does the new model achieve higher performance in benchmarks, but it is also "better at meeting practical business needs than its predecessor, allowing our customers to do more, solve harder problems, and be more creative."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sonnet 4.5 can now help users build custom agents using natural language, and Anthropic even claims that the model can work autonomously for 30 hours, a massive improvement over Claude Opus 4's 7-hour capability.

Companies are already impressed

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Anthropic shared some quotes from its clients during the reveal of Sonnet 4.5, and the model has been met by early adopters with glowing praise.

Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva, said, "Claude Sonnet 4.5 delivers impressive gains on our most complex, long-context tasks—from engineers in our codebase to in-product features and research. It's noticeably more intelligent, helping us push what 240M+ users can design with Canva."

While Sean Ward, CEO of iGent AI, said the new model, "resets our expectations—it handles 30+ hours of autonomous coding, freeing our engineers to tackle months of complex architectural work in dramatically less time while maintaining coherence across massive codebases."

Claude Sonnet 4.5 looks set to be one of the biggest AI releases of the year, and while we're yet to try it ourselves, it sure does sound incredibly promising.