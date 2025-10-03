Google's AI coding agent Jules is getting new command line tools

Jules Tools is a new “lightweight” command-line interface

New API support opens up Jules to third-party systems

Latest in a line of improvements since Jules launch

Google has launched a series of new tools for Jules, its AI-powered coding agent designed to help developers generate code, fix bugs and conduct tests, all in the hope of making the AI tool even easier to use.

Google Labs Product Management Director Kathy Korevec shared the changes in a blog post, including the launch of Jules Tools, a new command-line interface (CLI), and a new API.

Korevec said that the changes reflect the company’s commitment to improving both Jules and the output of developers, with a series of other smaller improvements already in the hands of devs.

Google described Jules Tools as a new “lightweight” CLI for bringing Jules directly into the terminal. “It’s the simplest way to move from talking to Jules in chat to running alongside it in your actual workflow,” Korevec wrote.

Even more powerful will be the ability to open Jules up to third-party systems and workflows via the API, which has just been opened up.

Korevec noted that the two new improvements are focused on making Jules accessible across more locations, however previous announcements focused on improving its dependability.

Recent changes see developers able to call up specific files in chat to add more context, while Jules also remembers user preferences for a more custom approach.

The changes come just two months after Jules launched publicly, powered by Google’s own Gemini 2.5 model. Google boasted that thousands of developers participated in the beta stage, but it’s unclear how many users it’s gained in the past two months.

The same three plans remain available, including a free tier with support for up to 15 tasks per day. Pro and Ultra include 100 and 300 tasks per day, as well as more concurrent tasks and priority access to newer models.

