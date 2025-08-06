Dell is getting involved in the back-to-school season with a huge laptop sale, featuring savings of up to $450 on several of its latest and best-rated devices. The are lots of options available for a variety of budgets and needs, so I've taken a look through the sale and picked out the top 6 deals I recommend.

I keep track of the best laptop deals regularly here at TechRadar, so over the last four years, I've learnt what makes a good offer and where you can find the biggest savings. Dell is always a strong option, and that's clear in some of the laptops I've uncovered in its latest sale.

I'm starting with this Dell 14 Plus Laptop for $749.99 (was $1,099.99) as it's a huge price cut on one of our favorite new models this year. We scored it 4.5 out of five in our Dell 14 Plus review. It offers terrific power and performance for the money, thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD that will ensure it excels at general use, work, more demanding creative jobs, and multitasking.

If you want a cheaper option that still offers great value for money, then I'd suggest this Dell 15 Laptop for $399.99 (was $549.99) instead. It boasts a trio of impressive mid-range components, including an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. That's a great setup for casual everyday use and school work, all in a slim and stylish chassis for easy portability.

There's more information on both of these laptops below, as well as a few more of my top picks from the Dell back-to-school sale. I'll keep an eye on it over the next few weeks, as the manufacturer does like to swap around offers regularly and mix up the savings, so I'll update you if there are any new standout deals.

Dell back-to-school sale – the 6 best laptop deals

Dell 15 Laptop: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB One of the best cheap laptops in Dell's latest sale is this Dell Laptop 15 with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a surprisingly large 512GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. This is a great low price for this configuration, so I recommend it now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell 15 Laptop: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you have a little more cash to spend, I'd recommend upgrading to this version of the Dell 15 Laptop as it offers big improvements to key components by jumping up to an Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM. That'll get you a lot more power and performance for your money, making this a solid all-around device for general use, work, video calls and multitasking, without the threat of significant slowdown.

Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Here's one of the best deals on a modern, high-end and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. It's $350 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a large 1TGB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with multitasking and handling more demanding work and productivity tasks. And at 14 inches, it's a much more portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a device we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review.

Dell 16 Laptop: was $849.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Those of you after a larger display should check out this Dell 16 Laptop that's $200 off in the back-to-school sale. As well as the larger 16-inch screen, this device features a trio of solid top-end components, such as an Intel Core 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. These give you all the power you need to chew through the majority of tasks you could need to do – from general work and coding, to more demanding photo and video editing.

Dell 16 Laptop: was $849.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB An alternative to the laptop above is this newer Dell 16 Plus Laptop, which features one of the latest AMD Ryzen AI 5 processors. As well as making this optimized for the latest AI assistant features found in a Copilot Plus PC, you get excellent performance for lots of general jobs and creative tasks, and better efficiency for superior battery life.