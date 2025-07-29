Hefty price cuts on the MacBook Air have been a dime a dozen in recent months, but it's been a while since we've had a truly special MacBook Pro deal – well, until today.

Amazon has just discounted the latest Apple MacBook Pro M4 down to $1,299 (was $1,599), which is easily the best deal yet on a machine we called "a near-perfect blend of price, performance, and utility" in our MacBook Pro M4 review.

With a compelling mix of battery life, performance, a great display, and a great design, the MacBook Pro is an easy recommendation if you've got some cash to spend. While it's not a cheap machine by any stretch of the imagination, today's deal is a fantastic opportunity to save a bit of cash – especially if you're planning on heading off to college soon.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,299 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Apple has just discounted the stunning MacBook Pro M4 down to a record-low price – a superb deal that's worth checking out for students and professionals alike. Alongside a stunning new Black color, the latest MacBook Pro model features the potent M4 chipset and a sharp Liquid Retina XDR for powerful performance with even the most demanding applications.

One of Apple's best laptops ever

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

While today's deal at Amazon is no doubt aimed at college students headed back to school later this year, the MacBook Pro 14 is also a fantastic choice for professionals, content creators, and industrial programmers thanks to its powerful M4 chipset.

Regardless of your intended use, the MacBook Pro 14 is capable of cruising through nearly any task, save high-end gaming. We're also big fans of the gorgeous new Black color, which is included in today's deal at Amazon alongside the more traditional Silver option.