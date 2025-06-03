The unbelievably powerful MacBook Air M4 drops to a record low price on Amazon

It was only a month ago that I said, "Apple and Amazon had lost their minds" for reducing the price of the MacBook Air (M4) to $849. But it would seem that they're determined to take it one step further with this latest offer. Right now, you can bag yourself the MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) at Amazon for only $824.42 (was $999).

It's a peculiar discount, but I'll absolutely take it. I would have no qualms snapping this laptop up at full price, but it's more attractive than ever if it means scoring one of the best laptops available for a new lowest-ever price.

This particular deal is for the baseline configuration with 16GB of memory and a 256GB SSD, but higher-spec alternatives are also discounted if you feel the standard storage option is a little miserly.

Today's best MacBook Air M4 deal

Apple MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $824.42 at Amazon This is the laptop that blends performance and aesthetics like a pro. I own the M2 version and have loved every minute of using it. The M4 model is more powerful than ever and perfectly suited to meet the demands of modern workloads. At close to $825, this is one of the best laptop bargains of the year so far.

Alongside that super-fast M4 chip, the latest Apple MacBook Air has a gorgeous Liquid Retina display that looks simply fantastic. Alongside 18 hours of battery life and that perfect portable size of 13 inches, you'll be going for longer, whether working from home or out and about.

In our Apple MacBook Air (M4) review, we called Apple's lightest laptop "the best ultraportable". We've not yet seen the full realization of Apple Intelligence, but whatever it ends up looking like, this MacBook has the hardware to support it.

If you're looking to upgrade your old MacBook Air or simply begin your MacBook journey, there is no better or more affordable place to start than with this offer from Amazon.

If you'd like to explore your options, then there are other MacBook Pro deals around at the moment. If you're happy with a different model in the MacBook range, then the broader MacBook deals guide will help you narrow your search down.