At $599, this is the cheapest Snapdragon laptop I've seen yet
All-day battery life and exceptional performance for a great price
Laptops with the latest Snapdragon chipsets have been getting steadily cheaper over the past few months, but Best Buy's sale on CoPilot+ laptops has just given us the best deal yet.
Right now, you can get this Dell Inspiron 14 with a Snapdragon X chipset for $599 (was $799), thanks to a massive $200 saving at the retailer. That's a great price for a machine with this chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
At $599, this is a great option if you're looking for a reliable machine that you can take pretty much anywhere. With these specs, you should have no issues with everything from browser-based tasks to much more resource-intensive applications.
While AI capabilities are at the fore in terms of marketing, the real reason to go for a Snapdragon machine (in my opinion) is the unbeatable battery life. The ARM architecture of these chipsets is the same as the latest MacBooks, so you're getting a machine that can operate extremely efficiently.
So, if you want all-day battery life, a relatively lightweight machine, and enough power for most tasks (except gaming), this Inspiron 14 deal is a great choice.
Cheap Snapdragon X laptop at Best Buy
Display: 14-inch
Processor: Snapdragon X
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Best Buy's latest sale has a great deal on this Dell Inspiron 14 thanks to a massive $200 price cut. With a speedy Snapdragon X chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Inspiron is a great choice if you want a portable machine with heaps of battery life and enough power for all your daily tasks. Right now, it's the cheapest machine with an ARM-based chipset in the Best Buy sale and easily one of the best laptop deals at the retailer.
Is it worth switching to a Snapdragon PC?
Generally speaking, it's going to depend on your use case. The ARM-based architecture that's used in the latest Snapdragon chipsets is efficient and powerful, but it's not as widely supported as Intel chipsets. Emulation is generally good, but you may encounter compatibility issues with some programs.
It's worth checking whether other users have reported any issues with any essential apps you're planning on running. You should have no issues at all with common browser-based tasks, but more demanding applications (such as games) can sometimes run into compatibility issues.
