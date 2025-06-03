Amazon's Father's Day sale is live – I've picked 19 cheap gadgets I'd gift my dad
Deals for Dad on tablets, speakers, TVs and smart home gadgets
Father's Day is just around the corner (Sunday, June 15), and Amazon is here to help with a massive sale on tech gadgets. Amazon's Father's Day sale includes deals on streaming devices, headphones, tablets, speakers, and smart home gadgets with prices starting at just $17.99
• Shop Amazon's full Father's Day sale
As a deals editor for TechRadar, and as someone who's still shopping for a gift for my dad and my husband, I've hand-picked the 19 best tech deals from Amazon's sale. I selected the best-selling and highly rated tech gadgets that I would buy for either thanks to their price and popularity.
A few standout offers that I have my eye on include Amazon's Echo Spot smart speaker on sale for $64.99, the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299, and the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet on sale for $64.99.
Shop more of my top picks for dad below, and keep in mind that Father's Day is less than two weeks away. You can buy a gift for dad today and save money, something he would approve of.
Amazon's Father's Day sale - 19 deals I'd buy my dad
Get Dad a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick, which is 50% off when you apply the code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
If you want to spend a bit more on dad, the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout). It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $24.95 at Amazon's Father's Day sale. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. It's not a model we've tested, but the JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is one of the best-selling headphones on the site. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.
Another pair of budget headphones for dad is the Sony WH-CH520, which are on sale for only $38. The headphones offer exceptionally long-lasting battery life, impressive audio quality, and support for a companion app that allows for customizing the EQ. Sure, you're not going to get fancy features like active noise cancellation here, but that's to be expected at a price like this.
The JBL Go 4 speaker would be a fun and useful tech gift for dad, and it's on sale for its lowest price yet. The tiny Bluetooth speaker sounds bigger than its dimensions and has an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, meaning it can easily survive a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool.
Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. This just might be the tech gift I get for my dad, and it's on sale for $64.99.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and you can pick up a four-pack for dad for $74.98. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also buy a single Apple AirTag for $24.95
Tablets make great Father's Day gift ideas, and Amazon has its Fire HD 8 Plus on sale for just $64.99. It has a big, bright 8-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an enhanced octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 13 hours of battery life.
The best-selling Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker is $20 off at Amazon's Father's Day sale.. Available in three colors, you'll get 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and notifications from your communication apps.
The Roku Ultra 2024 is the manufacturer's fastest, most powerful streaming device on the market. It boasts speedy processing power, a user-friendly remote control, and support for coveted streaming features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. This is just off its lowest price by a few bucks, and even though it's nearly twice the price of Roku's second-most-expensive streamer, it's worth the price if dad likes to stream movies and shows.
The Amazon Fire TV soundbar is a no-frills, basic model that delivers clear speech and decent virtual processing, which will be an upgrade over Dad's TV's built-in audio. Today's Father's Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
The Fitbit Sense 2 brings advanced fitness and health tracking with a vibrant display, sleep, ECG, SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and more. While pricey, today's Father's Day deal brings the price down to $199.95.
Give dad the premium Bose QuietComfort headphones for $199 at Amazon. On top of the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.
One of the best Father's Day deals is the best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.
Another impressive Apple deal at Amazon's Father's Day sale is the latest entry-level iPad, now available at its lowest price yet. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy for my own dad if he needed an affordable and capable display.
If you're looking for a larger budget display for dad, Amazon has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $399.99—an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
If you want to become your dad's favorite person, you can splurge on LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,496.99. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Another budget display from Amazon's Father's Day sale is the top-selling Insignia 70-inch 4K Fire TV, now on sale for $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.