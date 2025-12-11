Google releases emergency fix for yet another zero-day

Google patched a high‑severity Chrome zero‑day alongside two medium‑severity flaws

Vulnerability likely tied to a LibANGLE buffer overflow enabling memory corruption and remote code execution

This marks Chrome’s eighth zero‑day fix this year, underscoring ongoing browser‑targeted attacks

Google recently updated its Chrome browser to protect against a high-severity vulnerability that was being abused in the wild as a zero-day.

In a security advisory published earlier this week, the browser giant said it fixed three bugs for Chrome, including two medium-severity ones, and one high-severity.

For the latter, Google said it was “aware that an exploit exists in the wild.” Other details were not disclosed, in order to protect the users as the patch rolls out. This is standard practice for Google, withholding key details from the users - but also from cybercriminals and other hackers.

Crashing the browser

Exact dates when the patch is expected to roll out is unknown, Google confirmed it will be coming to most users “over the coming days/weeks”. The Stable channel has been updated to 143.0.7499.109/.110 for Windows/Mac, and 143.0.7499.109 for Linux, and when we checked, the update was already installed.

There is no official confirmation on what the bug is, but according to the Chromium bug ID, it was found in Google’s open-source LibANGLE library, BleepingComputer reports. LibANGLE is a translation layer that converts OpenGL ES calls into other graphics APIs, usually Direct3D on Windows. It lets browsers and apps run WebGL and OpenGL ES content even if the operating system doesn’t support those APIs natively.

The same source claims the bug is most likely a buffer overflow vulnerability in ANGLE’s Metal renderer, caused by improper buffer sizing. Crooks could have used the bug to corrupt memory, crash the browser, leak sensitive data, or even execute arbitrary code, remotely.

This is the eighth zero-day vulnerability that Google fixed in its Chrome browser. Last year, the company addressed ten such vulnerabilities.

Browsers are one of the most used pieces of software on a computer and as such, are always the target of different hacking campaigns.

