Proton Pass have added a command-line interface

Developers will be able to securely retrieve from the terminal

CLI is available on Pass Plus, Pass Family, Pass Professional, & all Proton bundles.

Proton Pass, one of the best password managers, has recently introduced a command-line interface (CLI) that allows developers to securely retrieve secrets directly from the terminal.

This means that users will be able to create simple scripted workflows and automatic tasks to improve speed and efficiency.

The CLI doesn’t compromise on security, either. Credentials can be directly injected into scripts while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Fast and secure

For the uninitiated, a CLI is like a text-only version of the Proton Pass app, where actions are taken by typing simple commands into the terminal. Where the average user prefers tapping on a button, advanced users can use the CLI to set up automatic workflows that speed up tasks without sacrificing security.

Users can do almost everything the Proton Pass app can do, such as managing passwords, notes, credit cards, and other stored items. Users can also modify vaults within the CLI, as well as managing member access. App-password authentication also allows users to work in CI/CD, servers, containers, and headless environments.

The CLI is available on Pass Plus, Pass Family, Pass Professional, and all Proton bundles. Free users will have to upgrade to a paid plan to access the CLI.

Son Nguyen Kim, Founder of SimpleLogin, said, “By implementing Proton Pass into your existing workflows, you can enable faster workflows, reduce context switching, and implement secure automation across local development, servers, and CI/CD environments. It’s designed to help you work faster and more securely, fitting into your workday with ease.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a full breakdown of the possibilities enabled by the CLI, refer to the ProtonPass blog.