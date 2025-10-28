Proton Pass is currently 60% off - protect all your credentials for just $1.99 per month
Proton Pass' Black Friday deal has launched
Black Friday may not be until 28th November, but that doesn't mean you have to wait a whole month to start saving!
Proton is the creator of one of the best password managers, and right now you can pick up Proton Pass Plus with a 60% Black Friday discount, which brings the monthly price down to $1.99.
Securing your credentials is a priority in 2025, with passwords being compromised more than ever, so this is your chance to secure your online accounts.
Today's best Proton Pass Plus deal
What you need to know
Proton Pass 12 Months
Proton Pass Plus provides you with a full credential security suite. Not only do you get access to Proton Sentinel account protection system protected by Swiss privacy laws, you also get seamless syncing across all your devices - plus integrated 2FA and data breach monitoring.
In the UK? The Proton Plus is down to £1.61 per month
Why this is a great Proton Pass Plus deal
Proton have lowered the monthly cost of a password manager that I believe is the best for those who value their privacy, as Proton's product are open source, independently audited, and protected by Swiss privacy laws.
Proton Pass is also a great choice for families looking to securely share passwords and login details securely in the home. You can quickly and easily store your streaming service logins and Wi-Fi password in a secure family vault.
For those uninitiated into the credential management world, Proton Pass includes a password health checker to see how secure your passwords would be against a hacker, and can generate and autofill passwords so you don't have to.
