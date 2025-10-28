Proton Pass is currently 60% off - protect all your credentials for just $1.99 per month

Black Friday may not be until 28th November, but that doesn't mean you have to wait a whole month to start saving!

Proton is the creator of one of the best password managers, and right now you can pick up Proton Pass Plus with a 60% Black Friday discount, which brings the monthly price down to $1.99.

Securing your credentials is a priority in 2025, with passwords being compromised more than ever, so this is your chance to secure your online accounts.

Today's best Proton Pass Plus deal

Save 60% ($3) Proton Pass Plus: was $4.99 now $1.99 at go.getproton.me What you need to know

Proton Pass 12 Months Proton Pass Plus provides you with a full credential security suite. Not only do you get access to Proton Sentinel account protection system protected by Swiss privacy laws, you also get seamless syncing across all your devices - plus integrated 2FA and data breach monitoring.

In the UK? The Proton Plus is down to £1.61 per month

Why this is a great Proton Pass Plus deal

Proton have lowered the monthly cost of a password manager that I believe is the best for those who value their privacy, as Proton's product are open source, independently audited, and protected by Swiss privacy laws.

Proton Pass is also a great choice for families looking to securely share passwords and login details securely in the home. You can quickly and easily store your streaming service logins and Wi-Fi password in a secure family vault.

For those uninitiated into the credential management world, Proton Pass includes a password health checker to see how secure your passwords would be against a hacker, and can generate and autofill passwords so you don't have to.