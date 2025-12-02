Black Friday is over but you can still claim a massive discount on one of the best password managers out there

These days, the sheer number of passwords we have to deal with makes relying on simple, repeated, or easily remembered phrases a critical security flaw. This poor practice opens the doors to all kinds of threats, from data breaches to identity theft and everything in between.

The solution is to utilize a robust password manager. By securely generating and storing unique, complex passwords for every single login in a vault, it instantly eliminates the risk of password reuse and human error, acting as the ultimate shield for your entire digital identity.

If that sounds great, wait until you hear this. For a limited time, Keeper is making world-class security exceptionally affordable during the company’s Cyber Week sale that runs longer than other Black Friday sales.

Today's best password manager deal

Get 60% off on Personal and Family plans From November 24 through December 7, secure your sensitive data with an enormous 60% discount on new annual subscriptions to Keeper's Personal and Family plans. Your subscription includes unlimited password storage across all your devices, seamless auto-fill for faster and safer logins, and a powerful Security Audit that scans your existing passwords for weaknesses and potential reuse.

Why choose Keeper as your password manager

For starters, Keeper’s foundation is built on a zero-knowledge architecture, which means your encrypted data is scrambled and protected before it ever leaves your device.

What’s more, even the password manager itself can’t access or decrypt your master password or the information within your vault, ensuring absolute privacy.

Beyond simply storing credentials, as we mentioned in our Keeper review, it offers advanced features such as automatic password generation, secure file storage for confidential documents, and a KeeperFill functionality that autofills your credentials across all your devices and browsers, making secure logins faster than ever before.

For families looking for a password manager, Keeper’s Family plan provides a private vault for each member while allowing for the secure sharing of passwords and files between trusted individuals, thus simplifying access to shared accounts like streaming services or utility logins without compromising security.