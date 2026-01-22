Bitwarden upgrades Individual and Family plan protection

The update covers password strength, storage, 2FA, and more

A new pricing structure is being introduced as part of the update

Modern threats have moved beyond the requirements of simple password protections, with users themselves quickly becoming the main targets of attacks.

That’s why Bitwarden is introducing a whole bunch of new updates to its Premium and Family plans that will improve credential security and help educate users on the threats they face.

As one of our picks for the best password managers, Bitwarden is introducing updates across vault protection, password strength, secure storage, two-factor authentication (2FA) storage, and phishing protection.

Better protection comes at a premium

For a start, Bitwarden is making updates to credential vault health alerts. Bitwarden will now alert you to reused, exposed, or weak passwords and suggest immediate actions that can be taken to secure them. Additionally, when you do choose to update a password, Bitwarden will actively coach you in creating a stronger unique password.

Attachment storage has now been increased to up to 5GB, allowing users to store documents and backup codes securely within your vault. 2FA storage has also been increased to allow users to store up to 10 authentication methods ranging from hardware keys, native biometrics, and passkeys.

Finally, Bitwarden has also added a new phishing blocker tool, but is being slightly hush-hush about its capabilities and functions. For now, the Bitwarden blog says the new tool will, “Proactively identify and block malicious websites before they can steal credentials”.

Of course, the increase in protection comes with a caveat. The price of both Individual and Family plans is going up. The Individual plan is increasing from $10 per year to $19.80, or from less than $1 per month to $1.65. The annual cost of the Family plan will go from $40 to $47.88 annually, or $3.33 per month to $3.99 per month.

The updated pricing will go into effect from the user’s next renewal date, with a 15 day warning beforehand. There is some good news for existing customers though, all existing Premium and some early Families 2019 customers will get a one-time 25% first year renewal discount.