Thinking of tightening your digital security? This Keeper password manager deal cuts up to 50% off plans for safer online accounts
Personal, Family, and small-business subscriptions are all included
The importance of keeping your passwords safe and difficult to guess by outsiders, but easy to access when you need to use them, is old news. This is why password managers have become so common. But you want something that does its job quietly across devices.
Keeper has built its reputation on exactly that, and it’s currently running a pricing promotion that lowers the barrier to getting started or finally making the transition from a free tool that no longer suffices.
The offer applies across individual users, families, and small teams, with different discounts depending on the plan you choose.
Get up to 50% off Keeper plans
Keeper is offering 50% off its Personal and Family plans, cutting the cost of securing individual vaults or shared household accounts for the first year. The Family plan covers multiple users and shared folders, which is handy if you want everyone to use the same system, without mixing browsers and reused passwords.
For small teams, Keeper Business Starter is discounted by 30%. This plan is aimed at companies that need basic credential control without the hefty expenses entailed in a full enterprise rollout. It includes centralized management, secure password sharing, and role-based access, cleanly organizing your passwords without unnecessary complications.
The full terms and pricing are available on Keeper’s site.
Why we recommend Keeper
Keeper has been around long enough to demonstrate its strengths. It uses zero-knowledge encryption and keeps its interface functional. In practice, that means fewer surprises and fewer reasons to revisit your setup once everything is in place.
For individuals and families, the discount makes it easier to justify paying for something you’ll use every day but rarely think about.
For small businesses, the reduced Business Starter pricing lowers the cost of moving credentials out of shared inboxes and browser-saved password lists, which may fail at the worst possible time.
These discounts apply to the first year only, so the value is highest for new customers or anyone switching from a monthly plan. After that, pricing goes back to standard rates.
