1Password plan prices are going up, company confirms

The new pricing will take effect in March 2026

1Password hasn't changed its pricing for several years, so users may be shocked

1Password has revealed it is increasing the prices of its plans from March 27 2026.

An email to customers states that prices for all plans will be rising by $12 per year, as an individual plan will rise to $47.88, and the family plan will rise to $71.88.

“Since 2005, 1Password has been on a mission to make security simple, reliable, and accessible for everyone. As the way people work and live online has evolved, so has 1Password," the company said. “While 1Password has grown substantially in value and capability, our pricing has remained largely unchanged for many years."

Comparing the costs

For customers in the US, the new pricing structure will take effect from March 27, 2026, but subscription renewals before then will be charged at the current pricing. For users in Europe and other locations, the new price increase will need to be approved by the account owner or the subscription will be cancelled.

So how does the new pricing structure compare to some of the best password managers? When charged annually (and ignoring first year discounts), NordPass Premium is $35.88 per year, translating to $2.99 per month, while the NordPass family plan is $71.88 per year or $5.99 per month.

In the same format, Roboform Premium is $29.88 per year, translating to $2.49 per month, and the Family plan is $47.76 per year, or $3.98 per month. Similarly, the Keeper Premium plan is $47.99, translating to $4 per month, with the Family plan at $101.99 per year, or $8.50 on a per month basis.

Compared to these prices, 1Password’s increase brings it more or less in line with the current premium pricing for password managers, but remains far below some of the more expensive options. The only downside is that 1Password doesn’t offer a free password manager plan.

According to the Internet Archive, 1Password pricing has remained the same for both individuals and families since at least September 2016. Even further back, circa 2012, 1Password for Mac and Windows was $69.99 for an individual license, and $99.99 for a family license.