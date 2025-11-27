RoboForm has knocked 64% off Premium and Family plans to help you manage your passwords this Black Friday
RoboForm just made it cheaper and easier to manage all your passwords
RoboForm has slashed the prices of its Premium and Family plans by 64% this Black Friday, so you can store and manage all your passwords quickly and easily.
The best password managers act as a secure digital vault, allowing you to generate strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts. These passwords are then stored, and when prompted on a sign-in screen, the app can autofill your credentials to take the hassle out of remembering them.
In our RoboForm review, we praised it for being super mobile friendly, and loved that it also included breach & compromise monitoring, and a cloud backup.
Today's top RoboForm deals
RoboForm Premium is a serios step up from the free plan, including 2FA and TOTP authentication, cloud backup, 24/7 live support, emergency access, and a range of extensions for your preferred web browser. This deal is just $0.89/mth.
In the UK? RoboForm Premium is now £8.52 (
was £23.88)
With the Family Plan, you and your family get access to 5 Premium accounts. With RoboForm, you can easily share passwords between accounts so you never have to go find the Wi-Fi password again. This deal is just $1.42/mth.
In the UK? RoboForm Family is now £13.10 (
was £37.90)
Other Black Friday password manager deals
NordPass 2-year plan is just $1.24 per user per month, with an extra 4 months free, giving you access to a an excellent password manager that can save and autofill all your credentials quickly and securely.
Apply code BLACKB2B-30 at checkout
Protect up to 250 employees on this price-per-user deal which provides Google Workspace SSO, company-wide settings, a security dashboard for organizational management, and Vanta integration.
LastPass has cut the price of its Premium Password Manager in half, giving you unlimited password storage on all your devices, a password generator, dark web monitoring, 1GB of encrypted storage, multifactor authentication, and more, all for just $1.50 per month.
Get secure password management for up to 6 users with easy, unlimited password sharing from LastPass. There's no antivirus per se but useful tools like dark web and data breach monitoring make it an essential purchase to enhance your online security.
Benedict has been with TechRadar Pro for over two years, and has specialized in writing about cybersecurity, threat intelligence, and B2B security solutions. His coverage explores the critical areas of national security, including state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, critical infrastructure, and social engineering.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies at the University of Buckingham, providing him with a strong academic foundation for his reporting on geopolitics, threat intelligence, and cyber-warfare.
Prior to his postgraduate studies, Benedict earned a BA in Politics with Journalism, providing him with the skills to translate complex political and security issues into comprehensible copy.
