<a id="elk-59b379f3-5b00-4e53-a25a-3147e48a6833"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-coverage-of-the-best-black-friday-vpn-deals-2">Welcome to our coverage of the best Black Friday VPN deals </h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="0bf000ef-238c-4681-85cb-a33a34d33ce2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3840px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="XNYgnsfepi2BJUWk9bhNSa" name="VPN apps" alt="VPN apps on iPhone" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/XNYgnsfepi2BJUWk9bhNSa.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3840" height="2160" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="ed556e9e-4100-4abd-981a-2f938fedfab5">I'm <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/author/samuel-woodhams" target="_blank">Sam Woodhams,</a> TechRadar's VPN Managing Editor. I'll be working to bring you the best discounts, latest deals and advice for anyone looking to buy a VPN over the Black Friday weekend with my colleague, <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.techradar.com/author/rob-dunne">Rob Dunne</a>.</p><p>Stick around and we'll bring you some of best deals that we've seen years and advice on what to look for when deciding which VPN to go with. Let's dive in...</p>\n