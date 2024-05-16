The best Xbox VPN in 2024

Your Xbox is capable of more than just gaming—and whether you're hopping into online lobbies with friends around the world or catching up on streaming content, an Xbox VPN can help you out. I've rounded up 5 of the top contenders in this guide (and they're all super easy to use).

Me and the TechRadar team get hands-on with VPNs, regularly, and log over 3,000 hours testing services every year. That includes more than 28,000 speed tests and 2,800 streaming tests. This is the data I'll be using to rank the best VPNs in the business.

When it comes to picking a VPN for your Xbox, you'll want a provider that offers a blend of speed, security, and unblocking power. ExpressVPN is my favorite right now, but NordVPN and Surfshark offer quality alternatives if you're looking for a bargain.

The best Xbox VPNs in 2024: my top three

1. The best VPN overall: NordVPN

NordVPN smashed our most recent round of speed tests, and it's more than capable of keeping up with your online matches and HD movie marathons. I like that NordVPN comes with built-in ad-blocking tools, too, making annoying pop-ups a thing of the past. If you fancy taking NordVPN for a test run before committing to a long-term commitment, be sure to take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

1. The best for beginners: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a great choice for newbies (or anyone looking for a quick and easy setup process), and has speedy servers in 94 countries. That means you'll have no problem checking out regional gaming servers, streaming content, and geo-restricted sites. It's worth noting that Express VPN is on the expensive side—but you get what you pay for. Luxe apps for all your devices, awesome 24/7 support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee you can use to try ExpressVPN for yourself before buying.

3. The best budget Xbox VPN: Surfshark

Surfshark is a great all-rounder with speeds on par with NordVPN. So, whether you're in a ranked match with friends, questing in an MMORPG, or doing some Minecraft-ing, Surfshark can handle it with ease. All of the Surfshark apps are easy to use, too, so you don't have to be an expert. Sign up for a subscription and you'll get unlimited simultaneous connections to share (if you're feeling generous). See how it compares to ExpressVPN and NordVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Recent updates

The best Xbox VPN services in 2024

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The best Xbox VPN

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Subscribe if: ✔️ You'll be hosting game servers: the handy Meshnet feature lets you grant 60 users access to your network—and it's free ✔️ You want a full security suite: one subscription nets you built-in ad-blocking tools, malware protection, and cyber insurance ✔️ Streaming is your thing: NordVPN always aces our unblocking tests, and can access all of your favorite streaming platforms

Don't subscribe if: ❌ Simplicity is everything: NordVPN's apps look great, but the interactive map-style interface is tricky to use on mobile screens. Stick to ExpressVPN for a sleeker experience. ❌ You want to customize everything: if you prefer to tailor your VPN setup down to the last detail, NordVPNs menus fall short. Check out PIA for more granular control.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 NordVPN ensures you have the security and speed you need to hop into games with friends around the world (and check out geo-restricted content).

Want to know more? Check out our NordVPN review to see why this titan of the VPN world is still a popular choice.

NordVPN combines speed, unblocking power, and budget-friendly prices—it's an impressive balancing act. Getting started with NordVPN is nice and simple, too, and you can connect the service to your Xbox via Smart DNS or router.

If you like to wind down after a match (or ten) with some Netflix, you'll be glad to learn that NordVPN is the best Netflix VPN you can get your hands on. It unblocked every content library with ease, and can also access the likes of BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and smaller services from overseas. What's more, NordVPN is currently one of the fastest VPN I've tested, and maxed out my connection at a whopping 950 Mbps.

▶ Try NordVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN's Meshnet feature comes in handy for Xbox gamers who'll be hosting their own servers. It allows you to create your own secure private network, covering (and securing) up to 60 devices, and all for free. Meshnet is a nifty solution to household detection—and is a great way to share passwords.

Although I enjoy the NordVPN apps, and the fresh interface, they're not as clean as the ExpressVPN counterparts. This is particularly apparent on mobile devices. Trying to navigate the interactive server map with your finger and thumb can lead to misclicks and frustration so, in my humble opinion, you're better off sticking to the traditional lists.

I do like that one NordVPN plan comes with all of the tools you'll need to shore up your digital security. The VPN is a one-stop shop and includes malware protection and ad-blocking tools that are must-haves for your day-to-day browsing. You can add some fun extras to your plan if you upgrade to the Complete tier, including NordVPN's very own NordPass password manager, NordLocker secure storage, and a data breach scanner.

NordVPN certainly isn't stingy—it has more than 5,000 servers in 59 countries, apps for pretty much every device you can think of, and a lot list of privacy features designed to keep your gaming and browsing private. 24/7 live chat support is on hand to help you troubleshoot any obstacles, and you can see how NordVPN works for you with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design A few fiddly aspects, but otherwise sleek and fresh ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use VPN newbies won't have any issues, but tweaking advanced configurations is tricky ⭐⭐⭐ Performance The fastest VPN available today ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Achieved a perfect score during our unblocking tests ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Constantly improving its apps, a no-logs policy, and rock-solid encryption ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Live chat support is always around to help you out of a pickle ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Budget-friendly prices for a top-shelf service ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The best VPN UX

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want to minimize ping: nothing kills an online game like a lag spike. ExpressVPN aced our speed tests, making it a reliably quick pick. ✔️ You need to get around geo-blocks: with servers in 94 countries, ExpressVPN is your gateway to region-specific games, streaming content, and more. ✔️ You want a plug-and-play provider: getting set up with ExpressVPN only takes a minute, and it'll even handle the configurations for you.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You're working with a budget: there's no getting around the fact that ExpressVPN is expensive. I'd stick to Surfshark if you want to save some cash. ❌ A dedicated IP is a must: if you plan on using a static IP for unblocking content, ExpressVPN falls short, and you'll need to check out NordVPN or Surfshark.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 ExpressVPN is the total package. It's quick, super secure, and reliable, making it a stellar companion to your gaming sessions.

Want to know more? Head on over to our ExpressVPN review to see why we think the service is one of the industry's very best.

ExpressVPN really helps you get the most out of your Xbox—and you don't have to be a technical wizard to get started. Its ease of use is one of my favorite things, actually, and although there's no ExpressVPN app for Xbox, you can check out the MediaStreamer service to bridge the gap. Alternatively, it's possible to install ExpressVPN on your router.

There are more than 3,000 ExpressVPN servers in 94 countries. That's pretty impressive and means you'll have access to content from all over the globe. So, whether that's region-specific Netflix libraries, news outlets, or online games stores that aren't available in your country, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to spoofing your location. Oh, and if you're not fussy about where your server is, but want a quick one, ExpressVPN's one-click connect will pair you up with a speedy pick.

► Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

On the subject of speed, ExpressVPN lives up to its name with an impressive performance. Admittedly, it isn't as fast as the likes of NordVPN, but still provides more than 15 times what you'll need for streaming 4K content. As you can imagine, this is good news for folks looking for a reliable (and quick) torrenting VPN, too.

ExpressVPN's major stumbling block is its price—in fact, NordVPN is almost twice as cheap. You can save some money by signing up for a long-term plan but that still requires forking over a considerable lump of cash (and committing to the service). It's also worth noting that you only get 8 simultaneous connections to play with, whereas Surfshark offers its users unlimited connections. It's a bit stingy, and I hope ExpressVPN increases this limit.

Few VPNs can match ExpressVPN when it comes to overall quality, however. Its apps are flawless, with a user-friendly design and interface, which is why I constantly recommend it to VPN newbies. You're getting a whole host of tools baked into your subscription, too, like a kill switch that'll keep your data secure in the event of a VPN dropout and tough encryption that deters DDoS attacks.

The best way to see if ExpressVPN is the best gaming VPN for you is by putting its 30-day money-back guarantee to the test. That gives you a month to take ExpressVPN for a spin and compare it to the competition—and level up your Xbox.

Swipe to scroll horizontally NordVPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design No clutter, no busy interface elements—it's clean and simple ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Tricky configuration is handled for you, and the one-click connect tool automatically connects you to a secure server ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Quick enough to handle online gaming, streaming, and torrenting ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks all major streaming platforms without hiccups ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Tough encryption and handy tools, though a recent (fixed) DNS leak caused concern ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Available 24/7 via live chat (manned by friendly agents) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Expensive, but uncompromising security and an audited no-logs policy balm the financial sting ⭐⭐

The best cheap VPN

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Subscribe if: ✔️ You're working with a budget: Surfshark is one of the most affordable VPNs available and doesn't skimp on features. ✔️ You have a lot of gadgets: with unlimited simultaneous connections, you'll be able to secure all of the devices in your house with just one subscription. ✔️ You're prioritizing speed: Surfshark is the quickest VPN service and maxed out my connection during testing.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ Physical servers are a must: Surfshark has a lot of virtual servers which, depending on where you live, could be an issue. ❌ You rely on your kill switch: we noticed problems with the Windows kill switch during testing—so steer clear of Surfshark if you can't risk an accidental IP leak.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 🔒 Surfshark gives Xbox gamers an inexpensive way to shore up their security and broaden their streaming horizons.

Want to know more? Visit our Surfshark review to see why this bargain VPN consistently holds its own against pricey competitors.

Surfshark is a favorite of bargain hunters worldwide—but don't be fooled by the teeny-tiny price, because the VPN is jam-packed with value. It's my favorite cheap VPN and works seamlessly with consoles (including Xbox and PlayStation) thanks to its Smart DNS feature.

If you're eager to do some server hopping and unblock streaming platforms, game libraries, and other geo-restricted sites, you'll be glad to learn that Surfshark has a whopping 3,200 servers in 63 countries. You've got options when it comes to devices, too, because Surfshark is compatible with most internet-enabled gadgets.

▶ Try Surfshark with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

One of Surfshark's best (and most generous) selling points is the inclusion of unlimited simultaneous connections. Pick up just one plan, and you'll be able to cover your console, PC, mobiles, and more, and even share the love with friends and family. Considering that so many other services cap these connections, it's great to see such a cost-effective provider taking a different approach.

I did notice that a lot of Surfshark's servers are virtual locations—and that could be an issue if you're trying to reduce ping. For instance, if you connect to a virtual US server because it's close to the game server, and it turns out that the server is actually based on the other side of the globe, you won't receive the benefit of connecting to a location in close proximity to the game server.

Surfshark does better on the security front, however, and packs strong encryption that'll keep snoopers from peering over your shoulder (virtually) as you go about your everyday browsing. Plus, an ad, tracker, and malware blocker keep digital nasties from wreaking havoc.

All in all, Surfshark serves up a tempting platter of coverage, speed, streaming compatibility, all wrapped up in a user experience and UI that's squeaky clean. Try Surfshark in your own time, risk-free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Surfshark test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Apps are straightforward with a simple layout ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Beginners won't have trouble switching servers or tweaking settings ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Awesome speeds, all the time ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks all popular platforms, and then some, earning top marks in our tests ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy Includes antivirus tools and ad-blocking, but there are issues with the Windows kill switch ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support A comprehensive support site is easy to navigate ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price A polished product offering unmatched value ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Other VPNs I've tested and recommend

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

Subscribe if: ✔️ You need servers everywhere: a massive network of over 9,260 servers means you'll be able to unblock, well, everything. ✔️ You want an easy-to-use VPN: CyberGhost's apps look and feel awesome, and navigating them is a breeze.

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You want to protect a lot of devices: currently, CyberGhost only supports 7 simultaneous connections. Try Surfshark on for size for unlimited devices. ❌ In-depth support is critical: CyberGhost's agents can answer your questions, but the support site is lacking depth compared to ExpressVPN.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 CyberGhost is a solid all-rounder with particularly impressive unblocking power, and a great choice for any VPN newbies.

Want to know more? Check out our CyberGhost reivew for an in-depth rundown of its privacy-boosting features.

CyberGhost impresses right off the bat with a massive server network. There are more than 9,000 servers across 90 countries, in fact, which should make accessing international game lobbies a breeze. To get CyberGhost up and running on your Xbox (or PlayStation and Nintendo Switch), all you'll need to do is share a connection from a PC or laptop or install the VPN on your router.

If you've been on the hunt for a reliable streaming VPN, CyberGhost is an enduringly effective service capable of unblocking Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and more. I did have some trouble accessing Disney Plus, however, which could deter die-hard fans.

▶ Try CyberGhost VPN with a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Any VPN worth its salt will come jam-packed with privacy-boosting tools—and CyberGhost is fully loaded. Industry-standard encryption prevents bad actors from snooping on your data, and a third-party audit of the provider's no-logs policy is a great show of transparency. The auto-connect feature is pretty handy, too, and will pair you to your favorite server right after when you launch the VPN.

The CyberGhost kill switch did worry me, however, because the Windows app won't let you know when the VPN connects or disconnects. The false sense of security this could create is a problem—after all, you could think you're covered by your VPN when you're not, and subsequently put yourself at risk by connecting to a public Wi-Fi hotspot, unshielded.

Generally speaking, I do like the CyberGhost apps, although they feel a little sparse compared to the ExpressVPN alternatives. Still, there's no clutter to get in your way, and settings, menus, and lits are all exactly where you'd expect them to be (including the always-useful optimized servers).

If you're tempted to try CyberGhost, it's well worth checking out its 45-day money-back guarantee. There aren't many services that offer this extended guarantee period—and you'll get over a month to put the VPN through its paces before (potentially) picking up a plan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CyberGhost VPN test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Simple and intuitive ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use If you want simplicity, CyberGhost has it in spades ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Performance Quick enough to keep up with gaming, streaming and torrenting ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Dedicated servers for streaming, but hit and miss with Disney Plus ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A no-logs VPN audited by Deloitte ⭐⭐⭐ Customer support A support site in need of TLC is disappointing, but agents are friendly and helpful ⭐⭐⭐ Price Fair prices for a feature-rich product ⭐⭐⭐⭐

(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

Subscribe if: ✔️ You want proven privacy: PIA has proven its no-logs policy in court on two separate occasions. ✔️ You're a Linux or Steam Deck player: with a dedicated app and active userbase, PIA is a standout choice for Linux gamers

Don't subscribe if: ❌ You're a VPN newbie: PIA's advanced features and customizations can be daunting. Try ExpressVPN for something more beginner-friendly. ❌ Speed is your main priority: while it's no slouch, PIA can't quite keep up with NordVPN and Surfshark in terms of speed.

Bottom line: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🔒 Private Internet Access is a favorite of privacy purists everywhere, and sports some surprisingly budget-friendly pricing.

Want to know more? Visit our Private Internet Access review for in-depth insights into this supremely customizable service.

Private Internet Access rounds out my list as an all-rounder offering a ton of features—and a particularly handy option for gamers using Linux systems or Steam Decks. With unlimited simultaneous connections, however, you're able to install the VPN on each and every device in the home to ensure your digital privacy is airtight.

PIA has more than 10,000 high speed servers—and no, that's not a typo. They're dotted across 84 countries, too, meaning PIA has one of the most expansive server networks of any VPN I've tested. Plus, dedicated streaming servers help you check out those new movies and shows you've been meaning to watch.

▶ Try Private Internet Access on unlimited devices.

Once you've installed PIA, you'll see right away that the apps are jam-packed with privacy-boosting features. You can block ads and take advantage of the built-in threat protection, and advanced settings, including the VPN protocol and kill switch.

There's a downside to this techy customizability, though, because the sheer amount of tools might be offputting to new users—or anyone who's not familiar with a VPN. The PIA apps can be tricky to navigate, too, and lack the clean-cut organization of ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Still, if you're a VPN veteran who doesn't mind getting their hands dirty, you probably won't bat an eyelid.

PIA is one of only a handful of VPNs to have proven its no-logs claim in court—twice. When questioned by the US authorities, the VPN had no data to fork over because it wasn't collecting any, which is exactly what I expect from today's most secure VPNs. The proven no-logs policy, and top-notch encryption, are invaluable (digital) peace of mind.

If you're interested in trialing PIA's toolkit for yourself or want a VPN with a dedicated Linux GUI, you'll want to check out the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Private Internet Access test results: Attributes Notes Rating Design Slightly cluttered, thanks to the sheer amount of features ⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Advanced users will enjoy the customization opportunities ⭐⭐⭐ Performance Average speeds that fall short of today's top performers ⭐⭐⭐ Unblocking Unblocks a huge amount of content thanks to specialized servers ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Security and privacy A proven no-logs policy and top-notch encryption ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support Support is always available, alongside online resources ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price Low-cost plans are well worth the investment ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to choose an Xbox VPN

Nowadays, there are more VPNs on the market than you can shake a stick at, and they all claim to be best—but they can't all be telling the truth, right?

The perfect service for you and your trusty Xbox will depend on a few things, like your budget and the number of gadgets you want to cover, so it's a subjective choice. To help you weigh up your options, I've rounded up the most important criteria to keep in mind when comparing Xbox VPNs:

Compatibility : this one's a biggie, because a VPN that can't connect to your Xbox via your PC or router isn't going to be that useful.

: this one's a biggie, because a VPN that can't connect to your Xbox via your PC or router isn't going to be that useful. Servers : a VPN with a lot of servers gives you more options when it comes to unblocking content—including games, shows, and movies. The more, the merrier.

: a VPN with a lot of servers gives you more options when it comes to unblocking content—including games, shows, and movies. The more, the merrier. Speed : high ping and latency are the bane of any gamer's existence, and you don't want a sluggish VPN contributing to gameplay hiccups. Stick to speedy VPNs with speedy protocols—like WireGuard.

: high ping and latency are the bane of any gamer's existence, and you don't want a sluggish VPN contributing to gameplay hiccups. Stick to speedy VPNs with speedy protocols—like WireGuard. Security : with industry-standard encryption, a VPN can help put a stop to disruptive DDoS attacks and otherwise keep bad actors at bay when you're going about your day-to-day gaming and browsing.

: with industry-standard encryption, a VPN can help put a stop to disruptive DDoS attacks and otherwise keep bad actors at bay when you're going about your day-to-day gaming and browsing. Price: look, it's an expensive world we live in—and games just get more and more pricey as the years go by. Luckily, there's a VPN for every budget, at every price point.

How we test VPN services - our review methodology

While our experts use the top VPNs every day, we conduct a comprehensive analysis of the top 30 VPN services every 6 months with the help of Mike Williams and Anthony Spadafora. This allows us to keep track of who's really the best, and for which use cases.

TechRadar's VPN reviews begin at the provider's website, where we analyze the claims it makes, its privacy policy, its support options, and any other elements of note. We look for any tracking cookies on the site and if/when they activate to see if the service tracks people using the site.

Xbox VPN FAQs

How do I use a VPN on my Xbox? Although using a VPN on your game console will provide you with a wide range of benefits, the downside is that installing one of these services can take a bit of time and tinkering. That's because games consoles like the Xbox and PS5 aren’t designed for being used with VPNs, and so you can’t download dedicated apps for them. Therefore, it’s not as easy to install a VPN on a game console when compared to platforms like iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux – or even a VPN for Amazon Fire TV. Before you can begin using a VPN on your Xbox or PS5, you’ll need to select a compatible provider, sign up for a subscription via their website and then get set up. Depending on the service you choose, there are different ways of connecting your game console to the VPN, which include: - Setting up Smart DNS on your console - By sharing your VPN connection via another device - Install the VPN on your router Whichever method you choose, your provider should provide comprehensive instructions of how to install and use the VPN via its website. If you run into any issues during this process, you can make use of the 24/7 customer support that most VPN companies offer.

Can a VPN lower ping? The best Xbox VPNs can help you avoid high ping—which is exactly what you need when playing a game where even a frame or two can make all the difference. By doing some server hopping, you can figure out which server offers the best performance and, in most cases, favorite it for easy access next time.