FastestVPN's Black Friday VPN deal is exclusive to TechRadar readers – and it's incredible!

FastestVPN was one of the first providers to announce its Black Friday VPN deals this year, and it hasn't disappointed. While FastestVPN hasn't yet broken into our list of the very best VPNs, the latest deal on its lifetime plan gives it the crown of the best Black Friday VPN deal for sheer value.

This Black Friday, FastestVPN is giving you the chance to pick up its lifetime plan for only $30. That is, however, if you're not a TechRadar reader. In an exclusive TechRadar deal, you can get FastestVPN's lifetime plan for only $22.90!

To access this offer, all you've got to do is click our link below to head over to FastestVPN's Black Friday VPN sale. Once there, use code BFCM24 at checkout to save more than seven dollars on a lifetime's worth of VPN security for you and your family.

Exclusive TechRadar deal FastestVPN - lifetime plan for only $22.90

If you want to set yourself up with a VPN without worrying about a monthly subscription, look no further. If you were paying it monthly, FastestVPN's Black Friday VPN deal would only set you back around $1.90 per month – that's already cheaper than the 2-year Black Friday savings offered by every other provider on our list. Simply use code BFCM24 at checkout to access the biggest bargain of the VPN sales season.

Why choose FastestVPN this Black Friday?

If you want to take your first foray into VPNs this Black Friday, there won't be many offers better than this bargain from FastestVPN. Removing the worries of setting up subscriptions – or thinking about 30-day money-back guarantees – this offer gives you exactly what you need; a VPN with a variety of features, reasonable capabilities, and no major issues to speak of.

While FastestVPN might, somewhat ironically, be far from the fastest VPN we've tested, its results were fantastic for the price. Its speeds are more than enough to support smooth day-to-day browsing, as well as streaming, online gaming, and secure downloads.

What's more, you get a host of features included in the one-off price. The VPN offers a killswitch, split tunneling as standard, and, if you choose to pay a small fee more, you can add a port forwarding or even a dedicated IP to your plan.

Everything about FastestVPN's offering suits someone looking to get started in securing their online activity. A one-off fee, good all-round performance, and features you'd expect to see on even the best VPNs, all make this offer one of my top recommendations this Black Friday. However, if you're looking for something more advanced, you can check out our Black Friday VPN deals page for even more VPN offers.