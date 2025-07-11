The Prime Day deal that will put you ahead of the crowd for the next Black Friday

Researchers revealed last week that thousands of fake Amazon sites went online right before Prime Day kicked off. These aimed to trick people into downloading malware on their devices, allowing the perpetrators to steal all their information or make malicious purchases.

While Amazon Prime Day only has a few hours left, scammers are sure to return next big sales season. These incidents regularly rise ahead of events such as Christmas or Black Friday.

However, you can get ahead of the game and grab a tool that can help you fight online shopping scams now, while it's still discounted. NordVPN is among the top tools to fight against fake shops and phishing. Even better news, you can now grab a 2-year discounted NordVPN plan and get up to $50 worth of Amazon gift cards – TechRadar readers even get 4 months of free protection on top. The deal is set to expire at the end of July.

Exclusive deal EXCLUSIVE NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans

Stay away from online shopping scams with NordVPN. This limited-time exclusive deal applies to selected NordVPN 2-year plans and includes: ✅ Up to 76% OFF

✅ Up to $50 Amazon Gift card

✅ 4 months free protection (TechRadar exclusive) So you can even top up your shopping as a bonus! The precise value of the Amazon Gift card depends on which of the 2-year plans you choose. Just hit the 'View Deal' button to claim TechRadar's exclusive deal before it ends on July 31, 2025. And remember – you can still use its 30-day money-back guarantee (though yes, you'll lose the voucher!).

How to protect against online shopping scams

When it comes to fake shops and online shopping scams, your judgment should be your most important tool for avoiding them.

It's important to learn how to recognize online scams' red flags, and be wary of too good to be true offers, malicious ads, dodgy-looking sites, and unsolicited messages.

That said, technology is getting better at helping fight back against these threats.

Crucially, many virtual private network (VPN) services now include capabilities to block potentially malicious sites, dodgy ads, and even malware before loading into your device.

Besides NordVPN, ExpressVPN, ProtonVPN, and IPVanish all offer an ad/malware blocker to boost your protection against these threats.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In June 2024, however, NordVPN decided to upgrade its current Threat Protection system by adding a new tool, Threat Protection Pro, to specifically block more sophisticated online scams.

What was previously known as Threat Protection Lite is a DNS filter, similar to the one offered by ExpressVPN and IPVanish, which blocks harmful websites, trackers, and ads only on the domain level while you are connected to the VPN.

In contrast, Threat Protection Pro works at multiple levels to help you avoid tracking, phishing, scams, malware, and annoying ads, while even notifying you about potential zero-day phishing attempts before clicking on them. You'll need to upgrade to one of the top-tier plans to take advantage of this protection, though.

If you're looking for a reliable anti-scam tech solution, however, I believe it's worth upgrading. The tool has yet again been rewarded by industry leaders, AV-Comparatives recently, for its ability to detect and block phishing websites, meaning NordVPN remains the only VPN with certified phishing protection. Surely, it's better to sign up now while NordVPN's Prime deal is still up for grabs.