Think how many times you connect to public Wi-Fi – on a train to work, at the station before you get on, in a cafe while you send a few emails, at school, at the shopping mall, and all those tens of other places where your phone switches from mobile broadband to wireless because you've connected somewhere before, and all without you even realizing.

Well, what if I told you that your identity, your device, and your privacy are at risk every time that happens?

Wi-Fi hotspots are extremely convenient for saving data, browsing quickly, and getting online in a pinch, but there are hackers who exploit your public online habits to steal personal information.

Injecting malicious software

Hackers use insecure public Wi-Fi networks as entry points to any unsuspecting and unprotected devices that join those networks. So, that would be anyone connecting to the hotspot on their phone, laptop, or tablet that hasn't taken precautions to secure themselves, which, sadly, is most users.

One quick and obvious method of attack is for them to inject malicious software onto your laptop or mobile.

Once onboard your device, that malware could take several unpleasant actions, such as sending your usernames and passwords to a hacker's database, or start copying any addresses and credit card numbers you input into online stores. Your whole device, and everything on it, would be compromised.

One easy way to do this is for the hacker to create a fake Wi-Fi hotspot. Call it 'Free Wi-Fi' and you'd be unsurprised by the huge numbers of people who would try to join it.

These fake networks mimic legitimate hotspots. They might even connect to the internet at large to keep you on there as long as possible, but the rules of the network would allow the person who set it up full access to your device and everything on it.

They could steal your data, as above, and it could also lead to full identity theft. They might use the information they collect about you to impersonate you and commit fraud in your name, too.

A VPN encrypts all your internet connections and spoofs your real IP address by rerouting your traffic via one of it international servers. Both these skills can considerably improve your online privacy and security.

How to protect yourself on public Wi-Fi

Using verified public Wi-Fi networks is an obvious place to start. If you're sitting in a cafe, ensure you're using the actual advertised details of the cafe network and not just whatever looks right on your computer.

If you really want peace of mind, though, get a VPN app for your phone, tablet, and laptop. Download a VPN app, set it up, and then just leave it running in the background wherever you go.

They work by encrypting all the information that you send between your device and the internet. They're next to impossible to hack, and even if someone did manage it, all they would get hold of would be a load of undecipherable gibberish instead of your real details.

There are plenty of good VPNs out there, but we'd encourage you to go with one of our recommendations because, sadly, there are even fake VPNs out there to catch you out too.

How VPNs protect your data

Connecting to a virtual private network (VPN) can minimize the security risks of public Wi-Fi in a couple of clicks. That's because a VPN encrypts your internet connections to scramble your data in transit into an unreadable form, preventing unauthorized access.

This minimizes the risk of malicious actors intruding on your device when connecting to a vulnerable Wi-Fi hotspot. The most secure VPN services also include other security features to boost your online security further against third-party snooping. Options like a kill switch and DNS leak protection offer further assurance that none of your data can leak, even when your VPN connection drops.

VPNs also often include a wealth of additional features aside from the VPN itself, including password managers and anti-virus too, so they can also streamline the number of apps and services you need to install and pay for.

Do take a look, but whatever you do, please do your due diligence each and every time you connect to a public Wi-Fi hotspot. Surf safe!