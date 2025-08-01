Beware! 3 free VPNs are topping App Store charts right now – but they can actually pose a huge risk to your data

The UK is seeing a surge in demand for virtual private networks (VPNs), with millions of Brits turning to these apps in order to comply with new mandatory online age verification requirements while keeping their personal data secure.

We don’t know how many of these people are using VPNs because of privacy concerns, or how many of them are simply attempting to bypass the new rules. However, the surge in VPN downloads is leading many to inadvertently put their data at greater risk.

The best VPN apps are designed to protect you against third-party snooping and other digital threats, but insecure free services can actually make things worse rather than better, putting your data at risk while also offering poor performance.

Right now, three such free apps are topping Apple’s UK App Store, so here's what you need to know.

What's behind the UK VPN surge?

New laws that came into effect on July 25 require internet users to be able to prove they're over 18 in order to access many websites, including those displaying adult-only content.

Social media sites, dating apps, and even gaming platforms are also required to verify their users' ages before allowing them to access potentially harmful content.

As the UK's online regulator Ofcom explains, service providers can use several methods to confirm a user's age. These range from face scans to age estimation process, and bank or credit card age checks.

However, online safety experts, privacy campaigners, and some politicians have raised concerns about the new measures, highlighting the potential threats to users’ privacy and security, as well as disagreements about what constitutes harmful content.

Proton VPN saw a 1400% increase in hourly signups after the introduction of age verification on July 25th (Image credit: Proton)

How a VPN helps

By using a VPN to ‘spoof’ their IP address – that is, encrypting your IP address so your data can’t be intercepted and used maliciously – internet users can protect their data when using age verification systems, stopping snoopers from gaining unwarranted access.

Our current pick for the most secure free VPN is Proton VPN, and right now it’s among the most downloaded apps at the Apple App Store. The service reported an hourly increase in signups of more than 1,400% starting from July 25, when the age verification requirements came into effect.

That said, other, less trustworthy VPN apps are also among the most downloaded apps on the UK App Store, and we would strongly advise against downloading and installing these.

Our top picks

Did you know? (Image credit: Geralt / Pixabay) Experts at the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) found that millions of free VPN users sent their data to China without realizing it. Among affected services, Turbo VPN, VPN Proxy Master, Thunder VPN, Snap VPN, and Signal Secure VPN are reportedly all linked to a sanctioned Shanghai-based firm believed to have ties with the Chinese military.

As of July 30, five VPN apps were amongst the 10 most downloaded apps on the UK App Store: Proton VPN, NordVPN, VPN Super Unlimited Proxy, Free VPN by Freevpn.org, and Free VPN: Unlimited VPN Proxy.



While we can recommend the first two of these – Proton VPN and NordVPN – we would advise steering clear of the others.

Proton VPN is a secure service that offers both a free plan and a premium subscription, and despite some limitations, we rate Proton VPN Free as one of the best freebies in the market. It offers unlimited data usage, strong privacy features, and even a secure kill switch so that your internet connection isn’t left insecure should your VPN connection drop.

NordVPN is another good choice and is currently our top paid VPN, offering great privacy, security, and performance. You do, however, have to pay a subscription fee to use it.

The 3 free VPNs you should avoid

We strongly advise avoiding the other three free VPNs in the above list.

VPN Super Unlimited Proxy

VPN Super Unlimited Proxy, which is currently #3 in Apple's top free apps chart, records usage data to track you across third-party apps and websites. It also collects sensitive data like your location and other identifiers.

Free VPN by Freevpn.org

Free VPN by Freevpn.org says it doesn’t collect users' data in its privacy policy. However, experts at Top10VPN have rated Free VPN by Freevpn.org as "one of the worst VPNs" they’ve tested.

"It’s unpleasant to use, provides no information on its security or encryption methods, has a vague privacy policy, and has been incriminated in a data breach scandal. The company behind the VPN may no longer exist, and we’re unsure if the VPN service itself will for much longer, either," reads Top10VPN’s verdict.

Free VPN: Unlimited VPN Proxy

Free VPN: Unlimited VPN Proxy uses a host of sensitive information to track you across the web. This includes location, usage data, and other identifiers. Exposing your private data in this way should be the last thing you want when you’re using a VPN.

This invasive data collection and, often, monetization of your information also adds to the security dangers linked with a surge in malicious free VPN apps used to infect users' devices with malware and other dangerous software.

How to choose the right free VPN

It's vital to do your research before downloading a free VPN.

If you're looking for a secure freebie, avoid services that share data with third parties. Even better, pick a free VPN with a strict no-log policy in place.

At the time of writing, we recommend choosing from PrivadoVPN Free, Proton VPN Free, Windscribe Free, and Hide.me Free.

These providers offer what's described as a freemium VPN, which is a limited version of its premium service at no cost.

All these services, however, come with some limitations. For example, PrivadoVPN's free plan can only be used on one device, and it comes with a 10GB monthly data cap. While you need to upgrade to Proton VPN Premium to benefit from streaming unblocking and P2P support, among other things.

If you need a more premium service, check out our picks for the best cheap VPNs. At the time of writing, Surfshark tops that list, with pricing that starts from the equivalent of $2.19 a month.

