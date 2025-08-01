Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, August 1 (game #516).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #517) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pretty as a picture

NYT Strands today (game #517) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MATTER

FORT

RULER

JADE

REST

LIAR

NYT Strands today (game #517) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #517) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #517) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #517, are…

FILTER

CROP

BLUR

ADJUST

ERASE

MARKUP

ROTATE

SPANGRAM: PHOTO EDITOR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The very first thing I saw in today’s grid was the word PHOTO, but when it didn’t turn blue I thought we must be looking for some other art-based topic. Then I saw the word EDITOR and put the pair of words together and landed today’s spangram.

From here it was a matter of thinking of as many photo-editing words as I could and then finding them on the board. FILTER and CROP came first, as they are my two most-used tools.

All of this has reminded me that, being something of a fat-fingered snapper, the key thing I need to do with my photo library on my phone is to delete all the many shots I have of the floor, my hand or the inside of my pockets. No amount of photo editing can fix them.

