Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #516) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Slithering away

NYT Strands today (game #516) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CANADA

TRADER

PLACE

BEAT

POLAR

CLEAR

NYT Strands today (game #516) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #516) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #516) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #516, are…

ADDER

PYTHON

COBRA

MAMBA

VIPER

ANACONDA

RATTLER

SPANGRAM: SERPENT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I was expecting the spangram to spell out “snake”, but that would be too obvious – and too short.

Despite knowing what we were searching for, I struggled to find a SERPENT – but did locate plenty of non-game words, so I took a hint to get me going. ADDER set me off and from there I slithered to glory.

That said, I did tap out “rattle” instead of RATTLER about three times before adding the R once there was no other option.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, July 31, game #515)

SPONGE

LAVA

BUNDT

FRUIT

POUND

CHEESE

FUNNEL

SPANGRAM: PIECE OF CAKE