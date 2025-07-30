NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, July 31 (game #515)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 30 (game #514).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Half-baked
NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- CHUNK
- PAGE
- SPOIL
- FUEL
- CLEAN
- POND
NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 11 letters
NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 5th row
Last side: right, 6th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #515) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #515, are…
- SPONGE
- LAVA
- BUNDT
- FRUIT
- POUND
- CHEESE
- FUNNEL
- SPANGRAM: PIECE OF CAKE
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
In the early days of the internet my favorite website was a collection of user-submitted half-baked ideas. The kind of things that seem reasonable when you first think of them but then fall apart upon further inspection.
The one I remember was filling speed bumps with custard – in order to still act as a deterent, but also protect the suspension of vehicles. Me and my useless car would love that.
Anyway, I digress – we weren’t looking for half-baked ideas but half-baked cakes today. Not that I’d previously considered that a cake is half-baked.
I wouldn’t say this search was a PIECE OF CAKE, but it was pretty close. BUNDT was a new one on me and something that kept me occupied for a while and FUNNEL is something I thought you found on a ferry rather than in an oven.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, July 30, game #514)
- LIFE
- VOTE
- SPEECH
- LIBERTY
- ASSEMBLY
- COUNSEL
- SPANGRAM: CONSTITUTION
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
