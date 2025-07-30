Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 30 (game #514).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Half-baked

NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHUNK

PAGE

SPOIL

FUEL

CLEAN

POND

NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #515) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #515) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #515, are…

SPONGE

LAVA

BUNDT

FRUIT

POUND

CHEESE

FUNNEL

SPANGRAM: PIECE OF CAKE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

In the early days of the internet my favorite website was a collection of user-submitted half-baked ideas. The kind of things that seem reasonable when you first think of them but then fall apart upon further inspection.

The one I remember was filling speed bumps with custard – in order to still act as a deterent, but also protect the suspension of vehicles. Me and my useless car would love that.

Anyway, I digress – we weren’t looking for half-baked ideas but half-baked cakes today. Not that I’d previously considered that a cake is half-baked.

I wouldn’t say this search was a PIECE OF CAKE, but it was pretty close. BUNDT was a new one on me and something that kept me occupied for a while and FUNNEL is something I thought you found on a ferry rather than in an oven.

