NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 23 (game #507)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, July 22 (game #506).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Chips in
NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SAUCE
- SLAP
- PAUSE
- SLED
- MUSK
- MALE
NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 9 letters
NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 4th row
Last side: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #507) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #507, are…
- QUESO
- SALSA
- GUACAMOLE
- HUMMUS
- FONDUE
- TZATZIKI
- SPANGRAM: PARTY DIPS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
The first word I saw on today’s grid was SAUCE and bearing in mind the theme, I was certain that it would be correct.
Then I remembered the UK-US chip difference – in brief, Fries = Chips, Chips = Crisps, Ketchup = Sauce – and deduced we were looking for things you could dip chips (or crisps) in.
There is plenty of controversy in Strands’ selections though, regardless of your nationality. HUMMUS is not something you’d dip chips in surely or FONDUE – which is famously served with cubes of bread.
Anyway, this was a fun search for interesting words. I don’t think I would have found the brilliantly spelled TZATZIKI without the help of it being my final word.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, July 22, game #506)
- FISH
- PUMP
- ROCKS
- TANK
- FILTER
- PLANTS
- THERMOMETER
- SPANGRAM: AQUARIUM
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
