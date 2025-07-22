Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, July 22 (game #506).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Chips in

NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAUCE

SLAP

PAUSE

SLED

MUSK

MALE

NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #507) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #507) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #507, are…

QUESO

SALSA

GUACAMOLE

HUMMUS

FONDUE

TZATZIKI

SPANGRAM: PARTY DIPS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The first word I saw on today’s grid was SAUCE and bearing in mind the theme, I was certain that it would be correct.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then I remembered the UK-US chip difference – in brief, Fries = Chips, Chips = Crisps, Ketchup = Sauce – and deduced we were looking for things you could dip chips (or crisps) in.

There is plenty of controversy in Strands’ selections though, regardless of your nationality. HUMMUS is not something you’d dip chips in surely or FONDUE – which is famously served with cubes of bread.

Anyway, this was a fun search for interesting words. I don’t think I would have found the brilliantly spelled TZATZIKI without the help of it being my final word.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, July 22, game #506)

FISH

PUMP

ROCKS

TANK

FILTER

PLANTS

THERMOMETER

SPANGRAM: AQUARIUM