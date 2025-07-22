Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, July 22 (game #772).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #773) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TOMAHAWK

PHANTOM

GEODUCK

BUGBEAR

ESCROW

SEAHORSE

FLATIRON

MORTGAGE

PORTERHOUSE

BOGEYMAN

APPRAISAL

WOMBAT

HOBGOBLIN

TITMOUSE

CHATEAUBRIAND

INSURANCE

NYT Connections today (game #773) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Fictional fear

Fictional fear GREEN: Rare, Medium or well done?

Rare, Medium or well done? BLUE: Real estate

Real estate PURPLE: Multiple creatures

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #773) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DREAD-INDUCING FIGURES

GREEN: KINDS OF STEAKS

BLUE: RELATED TO BUYING A HOME

PURPLE: ANIMALS ENDING WITH ANIMALS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #773) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #773, are…

YELLOW: DREAD-INDUCING FIGURES BOGEYMAN, BUGBEAR, HOBGOBLIN, PHANTOM

BOGEYMAN, BUGBEAR, HOBGOBLIN, PHANTOM GREEN: KINDS OF STEAKS CHATEAUBRIAND, FLATIRON, PORTERHOUSE, TOMAHAWK

CHATEAUBRIAND, FLATIRON, PORTERHOUSE, TOMAHAWK BLUE: RELATED TO BUYING A HOME APPRAISAL, ESCROW, INSURANCE, MORTGAGE

APPRAISAL, ESCROW, INSURANCE, MORTGAGE PURPLE: ANIMALS ENDING WITH ANIMALS GEODUCK, SEAHORSE, TITMOUSE, WOMBAT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I made both of my mistakes today trying to collate DREAD-INDUCING FIGURES. I thought it had something to do with mythical creatures, so had GEODUCK and then TITMOUSE instead of BUGBEAR – which in hindsight seems somewhat ridiculous.

Now, thanks to Google, I know that a geoduck is a kind of clam rather than a mythical beast, and part of the excellent ANIMALS ENDING WITH ANIMALS group . Congratulations to all who spotted that one.

KINDS OF STEAK was the first thing I thought of when I saw PORTERHOUSE at the start of the game, but I needed the options to reduce before I could get the others. CHATEAUBRIAND – which is a thick cut of beef tenderloin – is a new word for me.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, July 22, game #772)

YELLOW: SASSINESS ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, MOUTH

ATTITUDE, CHEEK, LIP, MOUTH GREEN: MITIGATE CUSHION, DAMPEN, SOFTEN, TEMPER

CUSHION, DAMPEN, SOFTEN, TEMPER BLUE: PATTERNS CAMO, CHECKERS, HONEYCOMB, STRIPES

CAMO, CHECKERS, HONEYCOMB, STRIPES PURPLE: ___PIE CHESS, CUTIE, HUMBLE, WHOOPIE