SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #787) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BAIT

PIN

CROSS

SQUAD

HOOK

SPEC

NEEDLE

BADGE

STRAP

BUTTON

RAG

SHAMMY

RIB

UPPERCUT

BROOCH

JAB

NYT Connections today (game #787) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Decorative adornment

Decorative adornment GREEN: To poke fun

To poke fun BLUE: In the ring

In the ring PURPLE: Flexing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #787) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ACCESSORY WITH A POINTY FASTENER

GREEN: TEASE

BLUE: BOXING PUNCHES

PURPLE: MUSCLE NICKNAMES PLUS "S"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #787) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #787, are…

YELLOW: ACCESSORY WITH A POINTY FASTENER BADGE, BROOCH, BUTTON, PIN

BADGE, BROOCH, BUTTON, PIN GREEN: TEASE BAIT, NEEDLE, RAG, RIB

BAIT, NEEDLE, RAG, RIB BLUE: BOXING PUNCHES CROSS, HOOK, JAB, UPPERCUT

CROSS, HOOK, JAB, UPPERCUT PURPLE: MUSCLE NICKNAMES PLUS "S" SHAMMY, SPEC, SQUAD, STRAP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I was quite the badge wearer when I was a kid, back in the day where it was essential to own a jacket covered with button badges of all your favorite bands. So, ACCESSORY WITH A POINTY FASTENER was a group I got very quickly.

I was less successful with TEASE, which claimed two mistakes. In my haste to complete another group I didn’t see the other possibilities and included JAB then CROSS before finally getting it right with RAG.

This is the second day in a row where I have completed Connections in difficulty order; the possibility of making it three in a row is already making me tingle.

