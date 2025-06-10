Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, June 10 (game #730).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #731) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

EYEBROW

NUMBER

RAINBOW

ROOSTER

LEPRECHAUN

DAGGER

COUNT

CROW

ASTERISK

FLIGHT PATH

STRUT

BANANA

SHOW OFF

PARENS

ELVES

BLUSTER

NYT Connections today (game #731) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Display of arrogance

Display of arrogance GREEN: In an arch

In an arch BLUE: Breakfast stars

Breakfast stars PURPLE: Reference point

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #731) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BOAST

GREEN: ARC-SHAPED THINGS

BLUE: CEREAL MASCOTS

PURPLE: WAYS TO DENOTE A CITATION

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #731) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #731, are…

YELLOW: BOAST BLUSTER, CROW, SHOW OFF, STRUT

BLUSTER, CROW, SHOW OFF, STRUT GREEN: ARC-SHAPED THINGS BANANA, EYEBROW, FLIGHT PATH, RAINBOW

BANANA, EYEBROW, FLIGHT PATH, RAINBOW BLUE: CEREAL MASCOTS COUNT, ELVES, LEPRECHAUN, ROOSTER

COUNT, ELVES, LEPRECHAUN, ROOSTER PURPLE: WAYS TO DENOTE A CITATION ASTERISK, DAGGER, NUMBER, PARENS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

They say a little bit of knowledge can go a long way, but in my case a little bit of semi-useful hunches got me absolutely nowhere as I crashed out after getting obsessed over two groupings.

First off, despite knowing nothing about American breakfast cereals I was convinced there was a group about Lucky Charms and the shapes of the cereal. So I thought RAINBOW, LEPRECHAUN, ASTERISK, BANANA. I appreciate now that just one of these is a Lucky Charms shape,

Then, after abandoning that, I thought we were looking for an emoticon of a face or something similar. An assumption based off the fact that I knew PARENS was a rounded bracket and most emoticons featured asterisks.

How wrong I was, but I should have known we were looking for a group from the exciting world of word processing (see WAYS TO DENOTE A CITATION), an area the crazy spreadsheet heads at Connections HQ are constantly returning to.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

