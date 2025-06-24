Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, June 24 (game #744).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

NYT Connections today (game #745) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CRAN

CUP

RASP

RAVE

STRAW

GOAT

HERO

BLUE

PLANE

LID

JACK

SAW

FLAMING

NAPKIN

CHISEL

SWISS

NYT Connections today (game #745) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dairy slices

Dairy slices GREEN: Found at the coffee shop

Found at the coffee shop BLUE: Essential for carpentry

Essential for carpentry PURPLE: Flying but something’s missing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #745) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF CHEESES

GREEN: BEVERAGE SELF-SERVICE ITEMS

BLUE: WOODWORKING HAND TOOLS

PURPLE: BIRDS MINUS LAST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #745) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #745, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF CHEESES BLUE, GOAT, JACK, SWISS

BLUE, GOAT, JACK, SWISS GREEN: BEVERAGE SELF-SERVICE ITEMS CUP, LID, NAPKIN, STRAW

CUP, LID, NAPKIN, STRAW BLUE: WOODWORKING HAND TOOLS CHISEL, PLANE, RASP, SAW

CHISEL, PLANE, RASP, SAW PURPLE: BIRDS MINUS LAST LETTER CRAN, FLAMING, HERO, RAVE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I fell hook, line, and sinker for today’s trap.

Uncertain what CRAN could possibly refer to, I had one of those moments of realization that only Connections can give you, when the clouds of confusion part and suddenly everything becomes clear.

“Cran”, I thought must be short for cranberry and ah yes, there is STRAW short for strawberry, BLUE for blueberry, and RASP for raspberry.

Then came the other classic Connections sensation, when after thinking you are really clever and have found four linked words you discover you are wrong. So wrong in fact that you are looking for a “group of four”.

Pulling myself back together I managed to muddle through – not that I ever had any inkling that cran could be part of a group of BIRDS MINUS LAST LETTER.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

