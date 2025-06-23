Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, June 23 (game #743).

NYT Connections today (game #744) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SOLID

POD

CAST

STUDIO

PLANE

STERN

HULL

FIRM

TITLE

LINE

TOUGH

SHELL

HUSK

DIRECTOR

POINT

RIGID

NYT Connections today (game #744) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Severe, behaviourally

Severe, behaviourally GREEN: Outer layer

Outer layer BLUE: Screen listings

Screen listings PURPLE: Geometric stages of being

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #744) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STRICT

STRICT GREEN: BOTANICAL COVERINGS

BOTANICAL COVERINGS BLUE: SEEN IN OPENING CREDITS

SEEN IN OPENING CREDITS PURPLE: OBJECTS IN 0-, 1-, 2- AND 3-DIMENSIONAL SPACE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #744) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #744, are…

YELLOW: STRICT FIRM, RIGID, STERN, TOUGH

FIRM, RIGID, STERN, TOUGH GREEN: BOTANICAL COVERINGS HULL, HUSK, POD, SHELL

HULL, HUSK, POD, SHELL BLUE: SEEN IN OPENING CREDITS CAST, DIRECTOR, STUDIO, TITLE

CAST, DIRECTOR, STUDIO, TITLE PURPLE: OBJECTS IN 0-, 1-, 2- AND 3-DIMENSIONAL SPACE LINE, PLANE, POINT, SOLID

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 2 mistakes

Although I made a couple of mistakes here, this wasn't a particularly difficult Connections puzzle compared to some.

If you didn't know which color each group was in, you wouldn't necessarily be able to predict which would be yellow and which purple – none were really difficult.

So, how did I make two errors? Simply because the answers for yellow, STRICT, overlapped with a few words from other groups. The eventual solutions were FIRM, RIGID, STERN and TOUGH – but SOLID seemed like it could go with the first couple of those, while STERN and HULL could also have been part of a boat-based grouping.

Anyway, I got there in the end.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

