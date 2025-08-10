The new Casabrews 5418 Pro is the tiniest espresso machine I've tested, but it packs an impressive punch

I test a lot of coffee makers here at TechRadar (I've checked out 14 over the past 12 months), and usually the best espresso machines have two things in common: they're expensive, and they're bulky. There are some exceptions. My all-time favorite, the Gaggia Classic, has a mid-range price and is pretty compact, and the Breville Bambino is a pint-sized gem. However, such models arefew and far between.

Now, I'm happy to report that there's another espresso machine on the market that proves size isn't everything. The Casabrews 5418 Pro is super small, super affordable and, in my experience so far, makes a darn good shot of coffee.

When I say it's tiny, I mean it. According to my tape measure, this little brewer is roughly 12 inches / 30.5cm tall, 5 inches / 13.5cm wide, and 11 inches / 28cm deep, and after placing it on my kitchen scale, I can confirm it weighs around 7.2lbs / 3.27kg including its power cable and plug.

It's easily one of the most affordable machines out there as well – especially if you snap one up quickly. The Casabrews 5418 Pro will be released in the US on September 26, with a list price of $299.99 (about £220 / AU$460), but there will be a $120 launch coupon, bringing it down to just $179.99 (about £130 / AU$280).

The 5418 Pro performs well for such an affordable and compact machine (Image credit: Future)

It's so small and light, I admit that my expectations weren't especially high, and the accessories included in the fully cardboard packaging didn't immediately inspire confidence. The portafilter handle has a plastic spout at the bottom, and seems to lack the usual spring clip that would keep the filter basket in place. Instead, you place the basket in the handle, turn it until it slips into position, then rotate it a bit more so it doesn't fall out.

It feels loose in the handle, and I sometimes dislodged it when knocking out used grounds at the end. There are two filter baskets provided: single-walled and pressurized, the latter of which is more forgiving if your coffee isn't quite ground consistently.

The only other accessory is a plastic measuring scoop with a tamper on one end. Again, this feels very light in the hand, but it fits neatly in the 51mm basket and does a perfectly acceptable job of creating a well-formed puck.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tamper doesn't feel particularly satisfying in the hand, but it works well enough (Image credit: Future)

First of all, it's worth noting that the 5418 Pro heats up seriously quickly, reaching temperature in just a few seconds. However, there are various stickers on the machine advising new users to run a cycle without any coffee, so don't rush to insert the prepared portafilter handle immediately.

Looking at the front of the machine you'll see a pressure dial, with a red area indicating the optimum pressure for extracting espresso (nine bars). The pump can generate up to 20 bars, but that alone doesn't tell you much. What matters is the machine's ability to sustain nine bars consistently, and after a little tinkering with my grinder, I was pleasantly surprised to find that this little machine can actually do just that.

It's worth noting that you'll need a good grinder to go with any espresso machine, and a digital scale will help immensely, so factor those into the cost if you're considering this as your first espresso machine.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also worth remembering that the pressure shown here is the pressure in the boiler, not necessarily the pressure being exerted at the puck. That's to be expected for a coffee machine at this price, but something to bear in mind.

With my espresso prepared, it was time to give the steam wand a whirl. It's stainless steel (like most of the machine's components), with a cool-touch silicone grip that's another nice touch for beginners. The machine isn't supplied with a pitcher, though, so add that to your shopping list. Look for one with a fine spout, if you'd like to experiment with latte art.

The Casabrews 5418 Pro has a very respectable steam wand, although there's no pitcher supplied. (Image credit: Future)

After I tapped the milk button, the machine was ready to start steaming in a few seconds. Steam pressure is controlled using a knob on the right-hand side, which doesn't feel as robust as those on more expensive machines, but it gets the job done.

The 5418 Pro maintained pressure well while I stretched and heated the milk (I used full-fat dairy for my initial test), which meant it was easy to create a good texture and get it up to temperature. Getting the milk right is mostly about technique, but I've used a few machines with small boilers that can't maintain pressure for long enough to finish.

The end result was a very respectable-looking and tasting latte, which far exceeded my expectations for such an affordable little machine. The real test will be whether it can produce the same results consistently, and I'll bring you a full review with my thoughts on that front in a few days' time. For now, though, it looks like we could have a new contender for the title of "best budget espresso machine".