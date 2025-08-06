BMW has launched an espresso machine built around a motorcycle engine

The Big Coffee Boxer is hand-made, with a dual boiler and rotary pump

It costs €7,900 (about $9,100 / £6,900 / AU$14,000), and only 80 will be made

If your usual morning coffee isn't giving you the same boost it used to and your wallet is weighing you down, BMW has just launched the espresso machine for you. The Big Coffee Boxer, made in collaboration with the coffee experts at ECM Manufacture, is built using a BMW R 18 Big Boxer motorcycle engine – and it'll certainly be a conversation-starter.

In terms of specs, the Big Coffee Boxer is up there with the best espresso machines. It features dual boilers, meaning you can pull a shot of espresso and steam milk at the same time, and professional-grade steam and hot water valves.

There's no color touchscreen here. Instead, the Boxer has two pressure dials (one for each boiler) and a discreet shot counter to help you see when it's time to backflush the machine, which is essential to remove residue and keep your coffee tasting as good as possible.

There's optional pre-infusion (a process that gently pre-soaks the ground coffee before applying the full brewing pressure), you can choose from three brewing temperatures, and use either a refillable water tank or a direct water supply if you're not opposed to a spot of plumbing.

Here's the catch

(Image credit: BMW, ECM)

Naturally, none of this comes cheap. Breville's new Oracle Dual Boiler raised eyebrows last week when it launched with a price tag of AU$4,499 (about $3,000 / £2,200), but the Boxer makes that look positively affordable as each BMW-branded espresso machine will set you back €7,900 (about $9,100 / £6,900 / AU$14,000).

To put that into context, if you currently pay $4 every day for a takeout coffee, it'll take you about six years and three months to offset the cost of the Boxer (not including the beans). You'll have to decide quickly, too, because only 80 of the machines will be made.

If that's a little outside your budget, take a look at our roundups of the best coffee makers and best bean-to-cup coffee machines, all of which are somewhat more affordable (if not as stylish).

