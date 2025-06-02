Our favorite bean-to-cup coffee machine plunges to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

The best bean-to-cup coffee machines offer a wealth of great features that help you serve up barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home. That is most certainly the case with the Breville The Barista Express Impress that is on sale at Amazon for $599.95 (was $899.95).

It may be a significant investment, but the $200 discount brings one of the best coffee machines on the market down to a record-low price. So, whether you're looking for a quick espresso or a super fancy flat white, this is your chance to score a fantastic coffee machine for less.

Today’s best coffee maker deal

Breville The Barista Express Impress: was $899.95 now $599.95 at Amazon For the first time ever, this impressive coffee machine has dropped to below $600. As well as looking fantastic in any kitchen, the Barista Express Impress will help you serve up great coffee every single time. If you're serious about your coffee and have been looking for an unbeatable offer on a premium machine, then this is the deal for you.

The Barista Express Impress is packed full of fancy-named tech that “makes it easy to achieve great-tasting coffee in the comfort of your home”. It also learns how you prefer your cup of joe, so you'll get the perfect coffee that you like every single time. Read more about that in our 4.5 out of five Breville The Barista Express Impress review.

As much as we love this machine, we just want to warn you that the Barista Express Impress has a large footprint. It's absolutely fine for larger kitchens or serious coffee aficionados, but if you're limited by space, you might want something a little smaller.

That aside, by utilising between 18 and 22g of freshly ground beans, the Impress creates rich and creamy espressos, frothy cappuccinos and micro-foam perfect flat whites. That reminds me; I think it's coffee time.

