I test coffee machines for a living, and over that time, I've learned that you don't have to pay a fortune for a great brew. Yes, you can easily spend over a grand on a premium espresso machine, and I've thoroughly enjoyed testing some with price tags that made my eyes water, but a budget machine can yield great results too, if you know which one to pick.

See all of today's best Amazon deals

Here I've rounded up my favorite budget-friendly coffee makers for espresso, drip coffee, and Nespresso capsules. All are dependable units that punch well above their weight, and if you're currently buying takeout coffee, they'll pay for themselves within a few months.

If your budget can stretch a little further, I've also included a few additional recommendations in each category. These are slightly pricier, but still at the affordable end of the scale.

The best budget espresso machine

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: TechRadar)

De'Longhi Dedica Style

De'Longhi makes some of the best espresso machines around, and if you're looking for something that's both compact and affordable, this is the one for you. It has a list price of $349.95 / £199.99 / AU$399, but can often be found for half that – particularly during sales events like Amazon Prime Day. Despite that, it can still produce a well-extracted espresso and has a good quality steam wand for preparing plant or dairy milk.

Another interesting feature is its compatibility with ESE coffee pods, giving you the convenience of a capsule machine for occasions when you don't want to grind fresh beans.

There are a few limitations compared to a more expensive espresso machine. The Dedica's water tank and boiler are small, so it's best if you're just making one drink at a time, and you'll need a separate grinder, but it's an excellent entry-level option, and you won't find better for the price.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full De'Longhi Dedica Style review

Also consider

Breville Bambino Plus The Bambino Plus is another espresso machine often recommended for beginners, and it's a little more sophisticated than the Dedica Style, featuring an automatic milk frother that's handy if you're short on time or not confident with a manual steam wand. Read our full Breville Bambino Plus review

The best budget drip coffee machine

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This simple but well-made drip coffee machine is from the company behind the Instant Pot multi-cooker, and it's just as reliable.

As the name suggests, one of this machine's best features is its large carafe, which allows you to brew enough coffee for the whole family with the press of a button. You also get a hotplate to keep it warm, though you'll need to check which version of the Instant Infusion you're buying, as only one version stays on for 40 minutes, while the other will keep your drink hot for an hour. There's a timer too, so you can set it up at night and wake to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee.

The Instant Infusion Brew comes with a reusable mesh filter, so you can forego paper ones (great for keeping costs down), and you can put the carafe in the dishwasher when you're done. The standard model doesn't offer advanced features like letting you adjust brew time or temperature, but during testing, we found it a piece of cake to use, and maintenance is a breeze.

Read our full Instant Infusion Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker review

Instant Infusion Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker

Also consider

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine This machine has a considerably smaller carafe than the Instant Infusion Brew, but you've got to admit, it's a lot more stylish. It doesn't cost much more either and has both a timer as well as a hot plate to keep drinks warm for 40 minutes after brewing. Read our full Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine review

The best budget Nespresso machine

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop

Nespresso machines are a quick and easy way to make coffee when you're short on time, and they're one of the most affordable options as well because they're quite simple mechanically. The Vertuo Pop is particularly budget-friendly, and you can usually find one for under $150 / £100 / AU$200 if you know where to look, and it's frequently discounted even more steeply during sales events like Prime Day.

The Vertuo Pop is the Nespresso machine I keep in my own kitchen, and it couldn't be easier to use. Just place your Vertuo capsule in the top – the new white chocolate and strawberry ones are well worth trying – fill the water tank, hit the button on top, and the Pop will do the rest. It's super compact as well, and the best Nespresso machine around if you don't have much space to spare.

There's a Pop to suit every kitchen, too. As you can see, I have the sunshine yellow one, but there's a whole rainbow of options to choose from. Earlier this year, Nespresso launched a new candy pink version, and there's also a soft green to go with this summer's pistachio vanilla iced coffee capsules.

Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Pop review

Also consider

Nespresso Vertuo Next: at techradar.com This Nespresso machine is very similar to the Vertuo Pop in terms of function, but has a more premium look with a satin finish and an adjustable height cup stand. Connecting it to the Nespresso mobile app will give you descaling alerts and firmware updates. Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Next review