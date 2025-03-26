My favorite Nespresso coffee maker just got a fresh new makeover, and now I love it even more

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is available in a new color called Candy Pink

It's the smallest and most affordable Nespresso machine around

Nespresso has also launched two new flavored coffee capsules

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best Nespresso machines you can buy, and now it has a fresh new look with a makeover in a pastel shade called Candy Pink.

It's available direct from Nespresso for $99.99 in the US (reduced from $129.99), £99 in the UK, and $229 in Australia.

The Vertuo Pop is the smallest Nespresso machine currently available, as well as the cheapest, but it doesn't skimp on performance. In fact, it's the machine I have in my own kitchen, which I use when I want one of my favorite Nespresso Coffee+ Ginseng Delight capsules, which launched earlier this year.

This energy-boosting brew is a blend of robusta and arabica beans with a hint of caramel to take off the bitter edge of the higher caffeine robusta. I find it works particularly well as a latte with oat or dairy milk.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

I'm not the only fan, either. Our reviewer Jennifer Olson called the Vertuo Pop "a fabulous entry-level coffee maker" and awarded it a full five stars. She particularly appreciated its compact design and ability to brew four different drink sizes: espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, and mug.

New brews

It's an exciting time for Nespresso fans. Last week, the company released two new capsules to try in your machine: limited-edition Barista Creations White Chocolate and Strawberry, with a 100% arabica base for a fruity flavor, and Coffee+ Active, with biscuit and vanilla notes and added vitamin B6. I've got my hands on both new flavors and will bring you my full tasting notes very soon.

Thinking about picking up a Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine? Take a look at our full review, and check out today's best prices below.

