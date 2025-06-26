How do you like your coffee in the morning? If the answer is 'fast' then a Nespresso machine might be for you. They are more compact than manual espresso machines, and rather than grinding the beans yourself, tamping them, and worrying about extraction times, you just pop a capsule in and hit a button.

When you're picking a Nespresso machine, note that there are two different types: those that take Nespresso Original pods, and those that accept Nespresso Vertuo capsules. Original pods (the one shaped like a top hat) are available from Nespresso itself, and third parties from Starbucks to speciality coffee shops. Nespresso Vertuo capsules (shaped like a dome) are only available from Nespresso.

The first machine here takes Vertuo capsules, while the other two accept Nespresso Original pods, so think about which drinks you want to make before settling on one.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

1. Nespresso Vertuo Pop

If you have a tiny kitchen, a small budget, or both, this is the best Nespresso machine for you. It accepts Nespresso Vertuo capsules, and is one of the cheapest models around, often discounted to under $100 / £60 / AU$100, or even less during sales events like Amazon Prime Day.

It's not an elaborate machine. If you want textured milk with your drink then you'll need a separate frother like the Nespresso Aeroccino, the water tank is quite small, and there's only one spout so you can only pour one drink at a time, but it's solidly made and a piece of cake to use and keep clean.

Another of the Vertuo Pop's best features is the fact that it comes in so many colors. I have the sunny yellow version in my kitchen, but there are lots more options to choose from. A few months ago the company released it in a shade called Candy Pink, and more recently it added versions in a soft Pistachio and Pastel Yellow to coincide with the release of its limited edition coconut vanilla and pistachio vanilla cold-brew capsules.

Read our full Nespresso Vertuo Pop review

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

2. De'Longhi Lattissima One

If you like to start your day with a latte or cappuccino, take a look at the Lattissima One. This is one of the few Nespresso machines with its own milk steamer, allowing you to make authentically milky drinks at the touch of a button. Sure, it won't do latte art for you, but it has all the other essentials covered.

The milk container is removeable and has a lid so you can keep it in the fridge between uses and avoid any waste. Both it and the Lattissima One's water tank are dishwasher-safe too, for easy clean-up.

Like the Nespresso Vertuo Pop, it's made for single servings (bigger Nespresso machines are available), but there's no easier way to create a milk-based coffee drink when you're in a hurry to get to work. During our tests we found it worked well with both dairy milk and plant-based substitutes, creating a rich and silky microfoam reliably every time.

Read our full De'Longhi Lattissima One review

3. Wacaco Nanopresso

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Wacaco Nanopresso is the Nespresso machine for coffee-lovers who don't even have the time to prepare their drink before rushing out in the morning. Rather than an electric pump, it uses hand-generated pressure to extract your shot of espresso, which will take a little effort, but not as much as it did with the older Picopresso.

The Nanopresso was originally made for use with loose coffee grounds, but pick up the Nanopresso NS Adapter and it'll work perfectly with your favorite Nespresso Original capsules as well. All you need is a source of hot water and a stable surface to set everything up.

During our tests, we were able to make consistently good coffee with surprisingly little effort. Even the post-brew clean-up wasn't too much trouble, since the machine can be easily disassembled and washed with regular soap and water.

The Nanopresso is also a good option if you want to enjoy a fresh brew on camping trips or hikes. Just make sure you have a good insulated bottle for your water, and you can make an espresso anywhere, any time.

Read our full Wacaco Nanopresso review