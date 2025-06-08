I tried Nespresso's limited edition Coconut Vanilla capsules – and if you like fancy iced coffee, you should too

After trying Nespresso's Pistachio Vanilla capsules, which produce a highly-flavored shot of espresso that's ideal for making lattes and iced americanos, I was keen to try out another of the company's other flavors designed for enjoying over ice. The limited edition Coconut Vanilla Over Ice pods looked particularly appealing, so I picked up a pack of 10 with my last order and waited with some impatience for them to arrive.

Unlike the Pistachio Vanilla pods, which make the equivalent of a double espresso shot, the Nespresso Coconut Vanilla capsules produce a long drink that's equivalent to a full mug.

The coffee has a base of arabica beans, roasted medium-dark. I usually opt for a lighter roast when I'm choosing beans for brewing at home, but the darker roast helps the coffee stand up to the added natural vanilla and coconut flavours.

Iced coffee is a hot commodity right now. There's been a flood of machines that claim to recreate the rounded, mellow taste of cold-infused coffee in minutes rather than hours, including the Jura J10, Ninja Luxe Cafe, and De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic to name just a few.

They all produce impressive results, with the Jura being a particular favorite of mine thanks to its ability to infuse hot or cold milk with flavored syrup, but they have one major disadvantage: they're usually very expensive. That's where these Nespresso Over Ice pods come in, offering a kind of cold-brew experience without the price tag.

Even the best Nespresso machines brew hot, so you'll need to use plenty of ice to bring the temperature of your drink down. You might also want to leave your brewed coffee to cool, then chill it in the fridge for a little while. Make sure you allow the coffee to reach room temperature before refrigerating it, to avoid raising the temperature inside your fridge unnecessarily.

I enjoy cold brew with plenty of milk, so I was able to use one Vanilla Coconut capsule to make two drinks by dispensing the coffee from my Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine into a heatproof glass jug with lots of ice, allowing it to chill, and then mixing it with milk. The overall flavor profile leans towards caramel, which pairs well with either dairy or plant-based alternatives.

Adding the coffee, ice, and milk to a personal blender (I used the Ninja Blast Max) worked even better, and although I haven't tried it yet, I imagine a shot of rum might be good with the coconut and vanilla flavors too.

It's a drink that's ripe for experimentation, and Nespresso offers some of its own recipe ideas if you want some inspiration. Its iced coconut vanilla mint coffee is easy to make and only takes three minutes.