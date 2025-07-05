With the rising price of drinking coffee while out and about, buying one of the best Nespresso machines is a tempting move. And if you were still on the fence about whether it's financially worth it, we have a deal that might just convince you, as the Nespresso Vertuo Plus is now on sale at Amazon for $142.99 (was $219).

This is one of the retailer's early Prime Day deals that's only available to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds, which will take you through to next week's sale.

This whopping 35% discount makes it one of the best coffee maker deals we’ve ever seen. It's unlikely to be any cheaper when the Prime Day sale officially launches, too, so if you're desperate for home-brewed coffee right now, this is a deal well worth considering.

Today’s best Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $219 now $142.99 at Amazon This coffee maker is one of the simplest and easiest to use that Nespresso has ever made. A one-touch brewing button means you can get your coffee quicker and more easily than ever before. And thanks to this record-low price for Prime members, you can get a fantastic machine at an affordable price.

Nespresso is well-known for making many of the best coffee machines. Not only are they relatively affordable, but they're also very good, as evidenced in our Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker review.

After thorough testing, we praised this model's convenience and easy-to-use functionality that lets you brew a wide range of coffees, including single and double espressos.

The 40-ounce removable water tank, along with automatic capsule ejection, which holds 10 used capsules, means you don't constantly have to refill either the coffee or the water. If you're looking for a simple life while enjoying the finer things in life, the Vertuo Plus coffee maker is a great shout.

If you're on the lookout for a new coffee maker, then you might also like to peruse the latest Keurig coffee maker sales available right now. For other cooking and kitchen appliances, take a look at the Sous Vide cooking machine deals as well as the best air fryer sales.