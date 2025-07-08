Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you're looking for a great deal on a coffee machine, you're in luck – there's a huge selection of espresso and drip coffee makers for every budget. For me, the best offer is the Breville Barista Pro, which is now just $599.95 (was $849.95), which is an enormous saving on a premium bean-to-cup machine.
The Barista Pro is a close sibling of the top-rated Breville Barista Touch, but with physical controls rather than a touchscreen, which means fewer fingerprints and a pleasingly tactile experience when you're preparing your morning brew. It's never been less than $699.95 before, so this is a truly epic Prime Day deal.
Scroll down for more of today's best deals on coffee makers this Amazon Prime Day, with a machine for every budget in the US and the UK.
Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals in the US
This superb bean-to-cup coffee maker has never been less than $699.95 before, and it's one of the best offers I've seen this Prime Day. It include Breville's smart dosage and tamping systems, and delivers the optimum nine bars of pressure and ideal brewing temperature for consistent results every time.
The Magnifica Evo gives you the best of both worlds, brewing perfectly balanced hot or cold espresso, and offering fine control of brewing settings while being simple enough for even first-timers to use. It's back down to its lowest-ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day, with a huge $350 off the regular price.
My colleague Josephine Watson called this "easily one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers I’ve tested", and Amazon has knocked over $500 off the price with this special Prime Day offer. It can brew hot and cold espresso, and features De'Longhi's Bean Adapt system, which helps you choose the perfect grind settings to get a perfectly rounded flavor from your beans.
The LatteGo series is a great choice if you don't have a lot of space to spare in your kitchen, and with a huge $300 off for Prime Day, it's easy to recommend. I'm testing a LatteGo machine right now, and I'm very impressed by how easy it makes brewing coffee, even for a first-time user, and the way its milk system can be fully detached for easy cleaning. This model uses touch buttons rather than a screen, so there's no need to spend time scrolling through menus (definitely a plus).
The Linea Classic is a super stylish espresso machine that'll look stunning in your kitchen (just look at that pressure gauge), and nobody will guess that it costs just $150 with this hot Prime Day deal. Our reviewer Karen Freeman gave it four and a half stars, praising its ease of use and consistent results. The steam wand is excellent too – you just need your own grinder.
This stylish little espresso machine looks just as good as KitchenAid's famous stand mixers, and Amazon has knocked over $100 off the price, making it fantastic value over Prime Day week. This machine will choose the brew temperature and time for you, taking some of the work out of making coffee, leaving you to grind the beans (with a separate grinder) and froth the milk yourself.
Amazon Prime Day coffee maker deals in the UK
This is our top-rated coffee maker, and it's down to a record-low price for Prime Day with £200 off. It's the perfect bean-to-cup machine for new users, letting you control as much of the process as you feel comfortable with and automating the rest, while helping you understand what effect every setting has on the finished drink. I love it, and I think you will too.
This fabulous bean-to-cup coffee machine received 4.5 stars in our review thanks to the way it gives you total control over the brewing process. It's much more transparent than most similar machines, letting you easily tweak the grind size, temperature, and extraction time. With over £100 off, this is its best price since Black Friday 2024.
This is one of my favorite compact automatic espresso machines, and it's back down to its Black Friday 2024 price right now, with 31% off. It's a joy to use (those touch buttons are much easier than a screen) and has a super smart system that uses all the milk from the carafe so there's nothing left to go bad. Brilliant!
If someone asks me to recommend an affordable compact manual espresso machine, this is the one I suggest every time, and now it's even better with this generous Prime Day price cut. It's a pleasure to use every morning, and punches well above its weight. The steam wand is superb as well.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, and is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights or pick up a new espresso machine, she's the right person to help.
