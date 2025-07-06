There are so many espresso machines around right now, it can be tough to decide where to start when looking to make a purchase, but I'm here to help. I've been fortunate enough to test some of the best coffee makers over the past 12 months, so to make your life easier, here's my super-short list of just three machines that are worth a closer look.

Whether you enjoy a good-quality black espresso, a classic cappuccino, or want to get creative with cold extraction and flavored syrups, there's something here for you, with options for different budgets. (If you prefer filter, take a look at my list of the best drip coffee makers instead.)

All of the machines listed are from established brands, so you can be confident that you'll get good after-sales service as well. Now let's get on with the recommendations.

Best fully automatic espresso machine

Smeg BCC13

If you want an espresso machine that's going to make a statement in your kitchen, take a look at Smeg's offerings. In particular, this model from the Italian brand is super simple to use, and it's the first machine in the BCC range to arrive with a fully automatic integrated milk steamer, so you can make perfect lattes and cappuccinos hands-free.

Many modern automatic espresso machines are operated using a color touchscreen, but the BCC13 uses a set of physical buttons instead. This makes tweaking options such as brewing temperature a little trickier, requiring you to hold down the buttons for different lengths of time. Nevertheless, it makes for a more sleek look overall, and you won't have to worry about unsightly fingerprints.

There's a generously sized hopper on top that's airtight and opaque to keep your beans fresh, and adjusting the grinder is a piece of cake (which can't be said for all bean-to-cup machines). If you want to use something different, the BCC13 also has a chute that accepts a scoop of pre-ground coffee, so you can bypass the hopper (particularly handy if you want to switch to decaf in the afternoon).

All the interior surfaces are beautifully smooth, making cleanup a breeze, and the maintenance programs are quick and easy to run.

It's a surprisingly compact machine, too, with a particularly narrow footprint, so you should be able to find room for it in even the smallest kitchen.

Read our full Smeg BCC13 review

Also consider

Smeg Mini Pro Espresso Coffee machine If you want more control over your coffee, this stunning Smeg machine lets you tinker with temperature and pressure profiles (with temperature shown on the LCD panel at the top right, and pressure via the dial on the bottom left). The lever makes pulling a shot pleasingly tactile, and there's an excellent manual steam wand, too. Read our full Smeg Mini Pro Espresso Coffee Machine review

Best semi-automatic espresso machine

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch

If you want to get into making coffee manually, the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch is the best espresso machine for you. It's semi-automatic, which means it can handle some parts of the espresso-making process for you, or let you take manual control.

For first-timers, De'Longhi's Bean Adapt tech will adjust brew settings and help you choose the optimum grind size for your beans. The machine will provide a helping hand with dosing and tamping, too, with a rubber mat on which to rest the portafilter handle to help you achieve even pressure, a calibrated tamper that helps you see if you've got the right amount of ground coffee, and a trimming tool in case your filter basket is overfilled.

Once you're confident pulling the shots, you can take the reins and adjust settings such as brewing temperature, water volume, and pre-infusion time yourself.

The automated steam wand is one of the best I've used, and you can switch to manual mode if you prefer by raising it a few degrees.

The La Specialista Touch is smaller than you might expect, but still drew lots of admiring glances and comments in TechRadar's shared test kitchen. It won't dominate your space, but it's a good-looking espresso maker that will certainly turn heads.

Read our full De'Longhi La Specialista Touch review

Also consider

ProCook Barista Bean to Cup If your budget won't stretch to the De'Longhi machine, this is a great value alternative from British company ProCook. It doesn't have the smart Bean Adapt tech, but it will guide you through the process of making various drinks and help you understand the process while doing so. Another beginner-friendly option. Read our full Procook Barista Bean to Cup review

Best premium espresso machine

Jura J10

I enjoyed testing the Jura J10 so much, it was a wrench to return the review sample when I was done. It doesn't just brew some of the finest espresso I've had from a fully automatic machine (our reviews editor was impressed, too), it can also handle the kind of coffee orders that would bring your local coffee shop's barista out in a cold sweat.

The J10 can brew both hot and cold, which isn't uncommon for coffee machines these days, but it doesn't just push some tepid water through the grounds and call it a day. After pre-infusing your freshly ground beans, the J10 sends high-pressure pulses of water through to extract your shot. The result is a smooth, mellow taste that's strikingly similar to a cold brew made in the traditional way, and it's noticeably richer than the watery offerings of some lesser machines.

The J10 also excels when it comes to milk (whether plant-based or dairy) and makes one of the best latte macchiatos I've tasted. It can handle both hot and cold milk, and has a system called SweetFoam that infuses it with your choice of syrup as it's dispensed. Just fill a small container with any syrup you like, screw the attachment onto the milk wand, and it will be evenly incorporated into the milk, which means you only need a little to get full flavor in every sip.

It's not the machine for espresso purists, but if you want to have fun with your coffee and you've got the cash, it's a joy to use.

Read our full Jura J10 review

Also consider

De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic This is another superb espresso machine for brewing hot and cold. The flavor of its cold-extracted espresso isn't quite as rich as the Jura's, but it's close, and its cold-milk foaming system works brilliantly. Read our full De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic review