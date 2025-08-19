TerraMaster launches new 2-bay NAS with an Intel x86 N5095 processor replacing older ARM models

New F2-425 supports up to 60TB storage with strong security and RAID options

Device includes AI photo management, 50 user accounts, and multimedia streaming

TerraMaster has launched the F2-425, a new 2-bay NAS device designed to replace the company’s earlier F2-210 and F2-212 devices.

The system marks a shift away from ARM processors, instead introducing an Intel x86 N5095 quad-core chip that delivers up to 40 percent better performance.

With 4GB of memory and a 2.5GbE port, the F2-425 offers support for 4K video encoding and decoding and is designed for storing and streaming multimedia files, while also handling routine data backups.

Affordably priced

It offers up to 60TB capacity, spread across two drives of up to 30TB each, enough for millions of documents or thousands of hours of video.

Data security features are built in, with support for RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, Single, and TRAID/TRAID+. It offers 256-bit TLS encryption, two-factor authentication, and snapshots, as well as a Security Isolation Mode to protect data against ransomware and other cyber threats.

Although the F2-425 is being marketed at home and small business owners, it should also appeal to professionals storing sensitive work files.

The device runs on TerraMaster’s own TOS 6 operating system, which gains new management features and integrates with both cloud services and local networks.

For offices, the TNAS PC client allows NAS files to appear as local drives, simplifying daily use. Real-time file synchronization with up to 32 historical versions supports efficient backups and recovery.

As well as data storage, the F2-425 can act as a multimedia hub, streaming to smart TVs, phones, and tablets, with support for Plex, Emby, and TerraMaster’s own applications.

The companion mobile app allows for AI photo categorization, automatic backups, and sharing tools with customizable permissions.

The NAS supports up to 50 user accounts, offering both private storage and shared spaces.

The TerraMaster F2-425 is available now via the company’s website and authorized resellers priced at $249.99. Buyers get a 2-year warranty and lifetime technical support.