Best drip coffee maker 2023: for the perfect no-stress morning brew

For many of us, coffee is a non-negotiable part of our morning routine, and having one of the best coffee makers on your kitchen counter will give you that boost needed to get you out of the door first thing. What’s more, a drip coffee maker is one of the easiest coffee appliances to use and drip coffee is usually a crowd-pleaser.

Fancy barista-style coffees like cappuccinos and lattes might be the trendy choice, and sure they taste great when a trained barista makes them. However, creating these drinks at home requires a certain level of skill, and the best espresso machines often come with an investment-level price tag.

Drip coffee, on the other hand, is convenient, easy, and most of these machines have a programmable timer so you can hop out of bed knowing your coffee is ready and waiting for you. We don't recommend any coffee maker that we haven't had hands-on experience reviewing, so you can trust these machines are good to go.

We have brewed coffee in every single one of these machines, testing out all of their functions and features. Not only do we assess the flavor of the coffee produced, but also the speed at which the carafe is filled and the temperature of the brew. We use them in our homes, which is the best way to get a true understanding of how they work in real-life scenarios. So, read on to see which ones came out top.

Written by Written by Helen McCue Freelance contributor Helen is a freelance writer who specializes in kitchen appliances and has written for some of the biggest home-related titles around. She has been reviewing small appliances, including coffee makers, juicers, and multi-cookers, for more than 10 years. She's a recent coffee convert and now needs at least two strong coffees to start her day.

The best drip coffee makers in 2023

The best drip coffee maker for most people

This is the drip coffee maker to buy if you want to add a real wow factor to your kitchen counter. Available in a range of colors, this stunning design-led appliance is a treat to look at. But it's not all style-over-substance, it's a quality coffee maker that's hand-built in the Netherlands. It meets the European Coffee Brewing Centre standard as well as the Speciality Coffee Association "Gold Cup" standard, so it's a serious bit of kit.

Featuring just two buttons, it's effortlessly simple to operate. But, if you like to be able to customize settings you might find this simplicity off-putting. However, there's really little need to change up the settings since it delivers such a tasty, well-rounded, and flavorful cup of coffee.

It takes just six minutes to brew a full carafe or 3 ½ for a half carafe. The hotplate automatically switches off after 100 minutes to avoid stewing the coffee, but this might displease people looking to return to a hot pot of coffee several hours after brewing. But rest assured that everything about this coffee maker is purposeful and has been designed to deliver the best possible coffee.

It requires paper filters and you’ll be able to enjoy about four decent size mugs from a full carafe. All this style and hand-built design comes at a price though, and while that’ll push it out of reach for some people, we think it’s a worthy investment.

The best budget drip coffee maker

(Image credit: Future)

2. Cuisinart DGB-650BC Grind & Brew Automatic The best cheaper drip coffee maker Our expert review: Specifications Best for: Lovers of freshly ground coffee Skill level: Beginner Number of cups: 10 Dimensions (h x w x d): 15 x 8 x 8.1 inches/ 38 x 20.3 x 20.6cm Today's Best Deals View at Target Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Coffee stays hot for hours + Simple to operate + Can take ground coffee or whole beans Reasons to avoid - 10 cup capacity is equivalent to five mugs - No bean hopper

With its affordable price tag, you'd be forgiven for assuming this Cuisinart coffee maker will only offer the bare minimum - but you'd be wrong. It features an integrated bean grinder that will grind up whole coffee beans and deliver them into the filter so that your drink is made with the freshest possible coffee. The only slight oversight here is that without a bean hopper, you have to fill it with beans every time.

And if you have a decaf coffee drinker in the house, it's not a problem, simply add ground coffee instead and press the 'grind off' button. There are few adjustable settings, but it does have a timer so you can set it up the night before and your first wake-up brew will be ready and waiting for you when you walk into the kitchen in the morning.

Its sturdy stainless steel exterior won't win any awards for style, but it's by no means ugly. You might be surprised that it doesn't have a hotplate and relies on the insulated carafe to keep coffee hot. But don’t worry, it does an impressively good job - only dropping by 19F/ 11C when left for two hours. Plus your coffee won’t stew like it can on a hotplate.

We enjoyed fresh, well-rounded coffee from this affordable drip coffee maker, and we can assure you that even if your budget is tight, you won’t have to compromise on the quality of your cup of Joe.

The best premium drip coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

3. De'Longhi TrueBrew CAM1025MB The best premium drip coffee maker Our expert review: Specifications Best for: People who like to customize their brew Skill level: Beginner Number of cups: Up to 24oz volume Dimensions (h x w x d): 15.47 x 12 x 15.98 inches Reasons to buy + Making coffee is incredibly streamlined + Many different options for size and flavor + Can (somewhat) automate the process, so coffee is made for when you wake Reasons to avoid - Pre-ground funnel a bit small - Maintenance can get a little messy

This De'Longhi coffee maker is somewhat of a departure from the other drip coffee makers on this list since it doesn't come with a carafe. It's designed to dispense single portions but with multiple cup sizes to choose from between 3oz and 24oz, there's something to keep everyone happy.

It has earned its position of best premium drip coffee maker in part because it is an expensive, premium appliance, but also thanks to the range of customizable settings it offers. So if you're the kind of coffee drinker who wants to get specific about the drink size and brew strength, you’ll enjoy this model. It even offers an ‘over ice’ option if that’s your coffee of choice.

What's more, this machine hits the sweet spot between offering plenty of settings whilst also remaining straightforward to use. And its integrated bean grinder means you can enjoy tasty fresh coffee, without having to invest in a separate grinding appliance. Plus, you can load in pre-ground coffee if you need a caffeine-free option.

Our tester enjoyed smooth tasting coffee when using this machine and while he did find the maintenance and cleaning a bit more laborious than he would have liked, it wasn’t enough to put him off. It’s a great addition to your morning routine - if your budget can stretch to it.

The best drip coffee maker for versatility

(Image credit: Future / Danielle Abraham)

We've come to expect multi-purpose, multi-functional appliances from Ninja and this coffee maker is no exception. It offers far more than your average drip coffee maker. In addition to brewing drip coffee to fill the 12-cup carafe, the brew sizes range from 4oz to 55oz. So you can skip the carafe and dispense the correct volume of coffee directly into your to-go cup just before you leave the house.

An integrated milk frother gives you the option to make barista-style coffees such as cappuccino and latte. It takes pre-ground coffee, there’s no integrated grinder so you can’t add whole beans but instead, it can produce single-serve coffees using K-cup pods, which will please those looking for the ultimate convenience. It’ll even deliver hot water for your herbal teas.

Its effective warming plate can keep a carafe of coffee warm for an impressive four hours. Or, if you’re a cold coffee fan, you can make use of the ‘over ice’ setting. Our tester enjoyed the cool rich coffee produced when she used this setting.

In busy households where everyone likes a different style of coffee, this machine will be invaluable. But our tester found the espresso-style coffee didn’t deliver on flavor or strength, plus it lacked crema. So this isn’t a machine for espresso drinkers.

On the whole, given the amount of different options on offer, it’s an easy-to-use coffee maker that delivers flavorful coffee. It’s not the cheapest coffee maker you can buy but we think it’s great value considering all that it offers.

The best for design

(Image credit: Future)

5. Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine The best for design Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Best for: Retro design lovers Skill level: Beginner Number of cups: 10 Dimensions (h x w x d): 10 x 14.25 x 9.6 inches / 36.1 x 24 x 25.6 cm Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Accurate programmable timer + Keeps coffee hot for 40 minutes + Makes multiple cups at once Reasons to avoid - Interface steams up in use - Takes up a lot of space

Smeg is one of the go-to brands for retro-style appliances and this coffee maker doesn't disappoint. Its bulbous, curvy shape has a playful feel and the choice of colors means you can choose the one that best coordinates with the rest of your kitchen. The downside of its shape is that it takes up more counter space than some others.

It’s not a coffee maker that takes itself too seriously, yet it still works efficiently to deliver a tasty carafe of coffee. The settings are simple so our tester got to grips with it quickly. You can adjust the aroma intensity or select a four-cup brew when a full carafe will be too much. And the only other feature of note is the timer for automatic brewing, which is a must if your mornings are hectic.

The reusable filter does away with the need for wasteful paper filters, which is a plus. The warming plate only keeps coffee warm for 40 minutes so you’re best off brewing the correct quantity because you can’t refill your mug with still-hot coffee 2 hours later like with some coffee makers on this list.

The price is a tad high given its features, we suspect you’re paying for the brand name and the way it looks on your counter.

(Image credit: Future)

The best drip coffee maker for simplicity

Zwilling is a newcomer to the coffee appliance scene. But the brand has already made it onto our list of the best drip coffee makers with this stylish, minimal appliance. On test it produced delicious fruity, well-rounded coffee time after time, with no bitter or burnt flavors despite us using regular store-bought coffee. Don’t just take our word for it, it’s also been awarded the prestigious SCA Golden Cup Standard, the Specialty Coffee Association’s highest prize for quality brewers.

There are a couple of downsides like the plastic exterior and thin glass carafe, neither of which feel quite as robust as some other models. And the hotplate times out after just 30 minutes - a potential deal breaker for some. These issues aside, if you’re after a streamlined drip coffee maker that does its job well, you won’t be disappointed.

A full 12-cup carafe takes just five minutes to brew and there’s a timer you can set for automatic brewing. There are very few adjustable settings making it super straightforward to use. The flip side is that you don’t get the option to adjust the final result, other than by changing the type and amount of coffee. That said, with a good coffee maker, you shouldn’t need to make adjustments.

The best for the keep warm function

(Image credit: Future)

7. KitchenAid Classic 5KCM1208 Drip Coffee Maker The best for the keep warm function Our expert review: Specifications Best for: Those who enjoy a few refills Skill level: beginner Number of cups: 12 Dimensions (h x w x d): 14.33 x 7.17 x 13.39 inches/ 36.4 x 18.2 x 34cm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Operates quietly + Pause and pour setting Reasons to avoid - Takes up a lot of space - Works slowly

It’s not quite as retro-looking as the Smeg coffee maker above, but this KitchenAid model still has a kitsch retro vibe. And if your counters are already full of KitchenAid appliances, it’ll be right at home. Its warming plate can be set to one of two temperature options, and since we rarely see machines with the ability to adjust the warming plate temperature, it’s worth a special mention. The downside is that it only stays on for 40 minutes.

The permanent gold-tone filter will mean you can strike filter papers from your shopping list. Plus, on the filter you’ll find handy coffee markers, to take the thinking out of adding the correct level of coffee grounds for your brew. We like the ability to adjust the brew strength, as well as the timer function so coffee can be ready and waiting for you when you get out of bed.

Our tester enjoyed the deliciously smooth coffee and noted the convenience of the ‘pause and pour’ feature that allows you to pour out a mug of coffee before brewing has finished. If you’re considering this machine, make sure to measure up your space, because our tester struggled to fit it under wall-mounted cabinets, and you’ll need extra clearance above it to access the filter via the flip-up lid. This machine does have a removable water tank - a useful feature that is often missing from drip coffee makers - and makes filling up easier. All-in-all a decent coffee maker at a fair price.

How to choose a drip coffee machine

How to choose the best drip coffee machine for you To get the coffee machine that's right for you, you'll need to figure out your main priorities. For example, if budget is driving your decision then you probably won't get the one with the sleekest design and the fanciest features. If there are several coffee drinkers in your household you'll need a coffee machine with a large capacity, to make sure everyone gets that much-needed morning wake-up brew. Think about whether you want a very simple control panel that you can operate with your eyes closed. Or, do you like lots of controls that will allow you to personalize temperature, strength, and the volume of coffee poured? If you're hoping to leave a pitcher of coffee on the hotplate, it's worth checking how long the hotplate stays hot. Not all hotplates will stay on for hours, and while some can be switched back on, others can't. Also, consider whether you want to add whole coffee beans to a machine that'll grind them for you. Or maybe you have a separate grinder so you don't need this function. And if you like to wake up to freshly brewed coffee, you need one with a timer that you can set up before you go to bed. Looks are important if you're planning to leave it on your kitchen counter, so consider if you want a jazzy color or a modern stainless steel finish. Lastly, have a measure up and make sure you don't buy a coffee maker that's too bulky for the space you have available.

What coffee do you buy for a drip coffee maker? Firstly the answer will somewhat depend on the drip coffee maker you choose. If yours has an integrated grinder then you'll need to buy whole coffee beans. But if it requires ground coffee, then getting the correct grind size is vital. Too fine and it'll potentially clog the coffee maker, too coarse and you risk a watery brew. Usually, store-bought coffee clearly indicates what machines it's suitable for. But if you grind your own beans, you may have to play around with grind size for the most optimum results. As a general rule, the tastiest cup of coffee will come from beans that are freshly roasted. And you'll notice a difference if you buy your coffee from a local artisan coffee roaster, as opposed to the coffee that's been sitting in a vacuum-sealed bag at the store for 6 months. Once open, store coffee in an airtight container and use it quickly. Coffee quality does deteriorate over time, so for the tastiest and most nuanced flavor and aroma, buy little and often and don't keep it hanging around for months.

How do I clean a drip coffee maker? Any appliance that gets warm and uses moisture is in danger of harboring nasty bacteria and even mold - if not cleaned frequently and thoroughly. Our best advice is to keep hold of the manual, all coffee makers are different and ideally, you'll want to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for best results. Some coffee makers will have dishwasher-safe parts, whereas others require washing by hand. Likewise, some have automatic cleaning programs, so it's hard to give specific advice on the best way to deep clean your drip coffee maker. But on a daily basis, you'll need to empty the used coffee grounds and filter paper. Or, wash out the filter if it's a reusable style. The pitcher will also need washing after use. And if there's a hotplate, wipe away any drips that have gathered there, so they don't burn the next time it switches on. If in doubt you can run fresh water - without any coffee grounds - through a brew cycle, to give the inside a rinse. And if you live in a hard water area, don't forget your coffee maker will require frequent descaling to keep it performing at its best. Before descaling, check the manual, using the wrong descaling products can in some circumstances invalidate the warranty, so it's worth paying attention to this. For more details, head over to our article on how to clean a coffee maker

How we test the best drip coffee makers

You won't be surprised to learn that we drink a lot of coffee when we test and review a coffee maker. We taste the coffee to check that the flavor is balanced and not overly bitter or burnt. But the flavor is in part dependent on the coffee used, so we check plenty of other things too.

We also check the temperature of the brew, and if there's a hotplate, what temperature does it keep the coffee at and for how long. During use, we're assessing how straightforward the settings are. Nobody wants complicated menus first thing in the morning, so we're looking for machines that are intuitive and easy to use.

Build quality is another important factor, we don't want to see any brittle or flimsy parts. And if you're going to give an appliance space on your counter, it needs to look good, or at least, not hideous.

Finally, we want to know how long it takes to brew a coffee as well as how noisy it is. And we use the machine several times in a real-world environment to unearth any hidden quirks, so that we can bring you a well-rounded review.